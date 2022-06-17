WWE SmackDown Preview: Vince McMahon to appear tonight after stepping down as The Chairman and CEO; Roman Reigns’ first televised title match since WrestleMania

We are all set for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. This week’s edition of the blue brand is the one WWE show you shouldn’t miss this year.

While the scheduled matches have drawn interest, the latest announcement regarding Vince McMahon has turned the upcoming episode into a must-watch TV.

Here, we look at what can transpire on WWE SmackDown tonight. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 Vince McMahon set to appear on WWE SmackDown; big announcement expected

Following the recent allegations against Vince McMahon regarding his misconduct, WWE confirmed that he had stepped aside from his role as the Chairman. Stephanie McMahon has assumed responsibilities as interim Chairwoman and CEO.

Earlier today, it was announced that Vince McMahon would appear on SmackDown. The WWE Universe is waiting for him to address the situation, but he might not make any televised remarks over the ongoing investigation. He could, however, publicly hand the reigns to Stephanie McMahon on the show.

The latter had recently stepped away from active duties to focus on her family, but those plans have seemingly changed. Everyone is excited to see what will unfold, especially in light of recent controversial reports.

#2 Roman Reigns put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line

Last week on SmackDown, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn and earned a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the title tonight. This will be the Tribal Chief’s first televised title defense since WrestleMania, where he defeated Brock Lesnar in the title unification match.

Earlier this week, Reigns, via Paul Heyman, added an exciting stipulation to his upcoming title match. If Riddle fails to dethrone the champion, he will not get another shot at the title as long as Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Original Bro has momentum on his side and hopes to knock The Bloodline’s leader off his perch.

#3 Huge Money in the Bank qualifier rematch

Last week on SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre locked horns in an epic Money in the Bank qualifier match. It was an entertaining bout that ended in no-DQ after both superstars resorted to using steel chairs as weapons. Following the match, they both approached Adam Pearce backstage and demanded that they be put into the MITB match.

Pearce argued against the idea by stating that neither of them technically won the qualifying match. Thus, we might see McIntyre and Sheamus compete in a rematch against each other. WWE could also have them face different opponents in hopes of putting them both in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

#4 New additions to the Women’s Money in the Bank match

Who could be added to the WWE Money in the Bank match?

Last week, Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li on SmackDown to become the first woman to qualify for this year’s Money in the Bank match. At least three more participants from the blue brand will join her in the fight for the coveted briefcase. Thus, we could see another qualifier match unfold on tonight’s show.

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi impressed the audience with their performances during their respective title matches against Ronda Rousey. Both superstars would make for an interesting addition to the MITB battle scheduled for next month. Aliyah and Shayna Baszler could also feature in the qualifiers on this week’s show.

#5 What’s next for newly crowned Intercontinental Champion Gunther on SmackDown?

A week ago, Gunther defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown. This marked the beginning of his first title reign on the main roster. He has had a dominant run on the blue brand so far.

The creative team will look to book him as a strong champion moving forward, and it will be interesting to see who will be his challengers in the coming weeks. We could see Ricochet ask for his title rematch.

He didn’t have the most memorable reign with the gold, but the crowd liked him. The two superstars also managed to get the audience to chant for them in their last battle. The high-flying superstar might want to get his hands back on the gold, but it won’t be an easy task.

