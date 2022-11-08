WWE SmackDown ratings bounce back with return to Fox

The ratings for WWE SmackDown bounced back this week after returning to Fox.

SmackDown aired on FS1 the previous week and thus had a substantial drop in viewership. The numbers returned to normal for this past Friday's edition of the show. Friday's episode of SmackDown was taped as the roster traveled to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, WWE SmackDown brought in 2.138 million viewers. The show received a rating of 0.48 in the key demographic and finished #3 among broadcast and cable originals.

It was SmackDown's lowest total viewership since the September 2nd episode. AEW Rampage saw a surprising 20% jump in viewership and a 16% increase in the key demographic.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

2,138,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.48

#3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originals



AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT (10-11pm):

455,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.14

#20 cable original in P18-49

The Usos to defend the tag titles on this week's WWE SmackDown

New Day confronted The Usos during a promo segment on last week's episode of SmackDown. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods warned Jimmy and Jey that they were not going to let The Usos break New Day's record for longest-reigning champions.

Woods and Kingston challenged the winners of the match between The Usos and The Brawling Brutes at WWE Crown Jewel. At the event, Butch and Ridge Holland put up a great fight, but, The Usos were able to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They finished the match after hitting Butch with a 1D off of the top rope.

The Usos and New Day have a long-standing rivalry that will be revisited this Friday night on SmackDown. New Day will be trying to protect their record of 483 days as champions. The Usos have held the tag team titles for 476 days and will likely break the record if they win the match this Friday night.

The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus of The Brawling Brutes on a recent episode of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if the Celtic Warrior shows up this Friday for revenge.

