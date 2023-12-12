WWE SmackDown ratings: How did CM Punk affect the show amid Roman Reigns' continued absence?

WWE SmackDown ratings are finally in. The show featured CM Punk as the biggest attraction amid Roman Reigns’ continued absence. The Tribal Chief hasn’t appeared on the blue brand since the lead-up to Crown Jewel 2023.

According to Wrestlenomics, WWE SmackDown ratings received a significant boost, with a total of 2,384,000 viewers tuning into the December 8 episode of the blue brand to (primarily) witness the return of the Straight Edge Superstar in nearly a decade.

SmackDown did a .63 rating with the 18-49 demo, making it the best showing since the go-home episode of the blue brand for Fastlane 2023. That very episode had advertised appearances from John Cena, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if SmackDown ratings will retain the momentum this week. The December 15, 2023, episode of the blue brand will witness the return of Roman Reigns. Punk, on the other hand, isn’t advertised for the show.

When is CM Punk’s next WWE television appearance?

CM Punk is set to appear on WWE RAW tonight. The Second City Saint will be live and in living color to announce his next plan for action. Punk has strongly hinted at a full-time return to the red brand in the lead-up to tonight’s show.

Also announced for RAW tonight is Rhea Ripley versus Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match. Former Judgment Day associate Drew McIntyre will take on former Bloodline member Jey Uso in another singles match-up on the show.

