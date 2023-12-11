Where is WWE RAW tonight? (December 11, 2023): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE RAW features a stacked card, including several singles and tag team matches. The upcoming episode is also where CM Punk will decide which brand he will join.

The December 11, 2023, episode of WWE RAW will take place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It has a maximum capacity of 19,423 and is the home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers and the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Several weekly shows and Premium Live Events took place at tonight's location. It was the home of the 1996 SummerSlam, 2004 Survivor Series, 2008 Unforgiven, 2014 TLC, 2016 and 2019 Fastlane events, and much more. The last time the Stamford-based promotion was in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse was for the June 22, 2023, episode of Main Event.

WWE Monday Night RAW: Venue and timing

City: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue/Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Time: 8 P.M. Eastern Time, 7 P.M. Central Time, 5 P.M. Pacific Time

Where to buy tickets for WWE RAW?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket ranged from $113 up to $144. On the other hand, a bundle of two tickets ranges from $90 to $816.

What to expect for the upcoming Monday Night RAW show?

CM Punk has visited all three brands of WWE since returning to the company last month. Tonight, he will make a significant decision by deciding if he will join WWE RAW or be part of Friday Night SmackDown. This weekend, he even hinted about joining NXT.

Another segment scheduled for tonight is coming from the women's division. One of the most memorable feuds in WWE recently is between Nia Jax and Becky Lynch. Tonight, both women will once again meet each other as The Man is scheduled to call out The Irresistible Force.

One of the singles matches scheduled for tonight is between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura. For weeks, the latter has been posting vague messages to a specific superstar, which ended up being The American Nightmare. Last week, the Japanese star explained that he needed Cody's story to end so his could start again.

Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre will also go one-on-one tonight on WWE RAW. Both men have been at odds since the former joined the Red brand months ago, and The Scottish Warrior's anger toward Jey only heightened when Uso received a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins. Tonight, both men will finally settle their differences.

Maxxine Dupri will also be in action tonight for one of her biggest matches. The Alpha Academy member has been in a role since joining forces with Chad Gable and Otis. She is set for a non-title match with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley tonight.

