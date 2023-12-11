Cody Rhodes will take on Shinsuke Nakamura tonight on WWE RAW after the latter assaulted him a few weeks ago. Nakamura explained his actions, claiming he would end Rhodes' story to restart his own tale.

Rhodes always has quite the backup on WWE RAW, especially with Jey Uso always stepping in to help him. With that in mind, The King of Strong Style might need assistance taking down The American Nightmare.

Interestingly, WWE reportedly re-signed Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) last year, but they haven't been reintroduced on TV yet. The creative team could use Rhodes and Nakamura's rivalry to book the former RAW Tag Team Champions' comeback after over three years.

Akam and Rezar began their WWE journey in 2016 as part of NXT. They secured the brand's tag team title from DIY at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Authors of Pain even won the RAW Tag Team Championship when they defeated Seth Rollins in a handicap match in 2018. They were let go in September 2020 but are expected to return to TV after seemingly being re-signed last year.

Cody Rhodes set a new record in Chicago during Survivor Series: WarGames weekend

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been among the most popular names in the promotion. Besides delivering remarkable performances inside the ring, he has helped boost the company's business.

Per reports, Rhodes' merchandise sales were among the highest ever for a Chicago event during the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames weekend.

Cody Rhodes' popularity is at its peak, and he is expected to feature in a significant storyline on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Many believe he could face Roman Reigns in a rematch at The Show of Shows next year.

Will Rhodes be able to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura before setting his sights on the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match? Only time will tell.

