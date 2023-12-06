Cody Rhodes adds impressively rare achievement to his WWE resume - Reports

Cody Rhodes has been back with WWE for less than two years now, and he continues to bring significant success to the company.

The American Nightmare has been a top mover of various metrics for WWE, and that goes for merchandise sales, ratings, and social media engagements, among others. The 38-year-old constantly reminds everyone how he left the company in 2016 and made himself into a top star of the pro wrestling world.

WWE recently spent two nights in the Chicago area for the go-home SmackDown and Survivor Series PLE. A new report from Fightful Select notes how some people within WWE claimed that Rhodes' merchandise sales for the weekend were the highest ever at a Chicago event in company history.

It's interesting to note that when asked about the merchandise claim in an official capacity, WWE did not deny the massive success of the second-generation wrestler.

Cody Rhodes to be joined by good friend in WWE?

It's no secret that Cody Rhodes is good friends with QT Marshall. The two run The Nightmare Factory wrestling school and worked together in AEW.

Marshall started with AEW in 2019 as an associate producer and wrestler but was promoted to the role of Vice President of Show & Creative Coordination in August 2022. However, the 38-year-old recently announced his AEW departure, which led to speculation on a possible career with the top sports entertainment company.

Rhodes fueled that speculation as he was one of the first wrestlers to publicly react to Marshall's AEW resignation.

"Did the work - was essential in making so many memories for fans & has been so instrumental in helping countless wrestlers. A pros’ PRO. We almost became friends ha. I can’t wait to see what you do next! An OG and outstanding 'num 2' through his tenure. Congratulations QT on the run so far," Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes and Marshall previously teamed up and wrestled against each other while in AEW. In singles action, the two wrestled to a No Contest in an Unsanctioned Exhibition Match during the March 25th, 2021 edition of Dynamite. Rhodes then defeated Marshall on the May 5th, 2021 episode, and again in a Strap Match on July 7, 2021.

