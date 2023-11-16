5 directions for The Authors Of Pain's WWE return

Former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain, have yet to be reintroduced on WWE television despite reportedly being secretly re-signed by the company in 2022. There was also a Fightful report that AOP is on WWE's internal travel list as of May 2023. The heavy-hitting tandem is sitting on the sidelines, waiting to make a significant impact on the current landscape of professional wrestling.

Akam and Rezar started their journey as a tag team in WWE on the black-and-gold brand in 2016. That year, The Authors of Pain won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at NXT TakeOver: Toronto. Their path of dominance carried into 2017 when they won the NXT Tag Team Titles from DIY at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

The team would go on to find success on the red brand, winning the Raw Tag Team Championship by defeating Seth Rollins in a handicap match in November 2018. The team would eventually become the henchmen of Rollins, acting as enforcers of The Monday Night Messiah from late 2019 into early 2020.

Akam and Rezar were both released from WWE in September 2020. However, following reports of a secret re-signing to the Stamford-based promotion, what's next for this massive pair of monster heels? Without further ado, let's look at five directions for The Authors of Pain if and when they return to WWE programming.

#5. The AOP become the henchmen of Baron Corbin in NXT

Baron Corbin is a fierce in-ring competitor on his own two feet, standing at a billed height of 6'8". However, with the aid of Akam and Rezar by his side, Corbin may become unstoppable in WWE.

Corbin is a free agent in WWE (per the result of the 2023 Draft), meaning he could compete on any brand. However, he has appeared exclusively on the white-and-gold brand in recent weeks. More specifically, The Lone Wolf has his sights set on Ilja Dragunov, the reigning and defending NXT Champion. Corbin is scheduled to challenge for The Mad Dragon's championship at NXT Deadline 2023.

It's possible that The Lone Wolf won't come alone in his scheduled fight against The Czar on December 9th. If the AOP arrives to assist Corbin, the WWE Universe might see a new NXT Champion be crowned at Deadline.

Baron Corbin has a history of employing the help of henchmen. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, The Revival (known in AEW as FTR), Steve Cutler (known in IMPACT Wrestling as Steve Maclin), and Wesley Blake have all acted as hired guns for Corbin. It's possible The Authors of Pain could become the next set of goons who are tasked to protect the 2019 King of the Ring winner.

If the AOP connects with Corbin in NXT, the trio could end up being draped in gold.

#4. The Authors of Pain arrive on Monday Night RAW and reignite their rivalry with DIY

Akam and Rezar went to war with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa on the former black-and-gold brand. The Authors of Pain had their first taste of gold by defeating DIY for the NXT Tag Team Titles on January 28, 2017. After they failed to regain the gold from AOP in a ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, Ciampa violently turned on his partner, Johnny Wrestling.

If the Authors of Pain arrive on Monday Night RAW in 2023, they could start a new chapter in their story with DIY. Ciampa and Gargano reunited in October, but a returning AOP could threaten to tear them apart once again.

DIY could potentially seek retribution against the duo that defeated them in NXT. After they're done feuding with Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, DIY could potentially come to blows with a pair of rivals from their past.

The Authors of Pain are reportedly waiting in the wings regarding their reintroduction on WWE programming. If WWE wants to highlight AOP's hard-hitting wrestling abilities right off the bat, it might be 'best for business' to pair them up with Ciampa and Gargano. Both teams excelled as opponents in NXT. Maybe they could bring their intense rivalry to the main roster.

#3. The Authors of Pain reunite with Paul Ellering

Expand Tweet

The AOP's best work in WWE arguably came under the tutelage of Paul Ellering, a legendary manager most famously known for managing The Road Warriors. Paul Ellering led and managed The AOP during their path of destruction in NXT. However, on the RAW following WrestleMania 34, Akam and Rezar ditched Ellering after winning their main-roster debut match. They would later acquire the services of Drake Maverick as their manager, but the former Rockstar Spud just didn't click with AOP.

If and when the tandem of Akam and Rezar finally return to WWE television, the 70-year-old Paul Ellering could potentially be leading the charge. By reuniting with Ellering, The AOP would be returning to their roots. Together, they can begin a new chapter for The Authors of Pain.

With the legendary Paul Ellering by their side, Akam and Rezar could prove to be a menace to any brand they find themselves associated with. They would be a serious threat to any brand's tag team division. Ellering led the team to gold during their time in NXT, maybe he can do the same for AOP on the main roster. AOP and Ellering could also potentially start another chapter in NXT by going after the tag straps currently held by "The Don" Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering was reportedly heavily involved in negotiations regarding AOP's re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. Ellering is currently signed with WWE under a Legends deal, but it's unclear whether he'll have a future on-screen role alongside Akam and Rezar.

#2. The New Day vs. The Authors of Pain

The New Day is one of the most decorated tag teams in all of professional wrestling, yet in late 2023, WWE seemingly has nothing for them. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods aren't attached to any compelling storylines on WWE programming, and they haven't wrestled on the card of a premium live event since NXT Vengeance Day 2023.

The New Day has had 12 reigns as tag team champions. They also hold the record as the longest-reigning RAW Tag Team Champions of all time. There is still plenty of value left in The New Day brand. The Authors of Pain could gain a lot by defeating a team the caliber of New Day.

The New Day has already had its time to shine as one of WWE's top teams. At this point in their tag team careers, it's arguably time for them to pay it forward. They gave a wider spotlight to Pretty Deadly and Gallus in NXT, maybe it's time for them to put over a returning AOP on Monday Night RAW.

A fresh rivalry with AOP could be just what Kofi and Xavier need to reinvigorate their run on the red brand. A series of matches with the hard-hitting Akam and Rezar could breathe new life into The New Day.

#1. The Authors of Pain go after tag team titles on NXT or the main roster

It's easy to predict that once AOP returns, it'll be only a matter of time before they hunt for tag team gold. If they go back to NXT, they'll have plenty of talented tandems to contend with on their way to the tag titles. Before they get a shot at The Don and his family, The AOP may have to go through the likes of OTM, Gallus, Chase U, SmackDown's visiting Brawling Brutes, and the tandem of Jensen and Briggs.

Similarly, if and when AOP returns to the main roster, there's a good chance they'll be looking to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

The Authors of Pain and The Judgment Day are two dominant forces that have never collided. If AOP returns to Monday Night RAW, they could potentially challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for tag team gold. There's also the chance that Judgment Day will attempt to recruit AOP.

On their way to the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, Akam and Rezar may have to get past teams like Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers, Indus Sher, DIY, and The New Day. One-half of The Vikings Raiders (Erik) is currently out of action with an injury, but once he returns, a clash between AOP and the Raiders would be a sight to see. I'm sure Big E has a phrase for that!

When and how would you like to see AOP return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

