6 former WWE Superstars who might return in 2023

WWE has released numerous wrestlers in recent weeks, though the company has brought in some fresh talent as well, such as Jade Cargill. At the 2023 Fastlane premium live event, former Intercontinental Champion Carlito made his much-anticipated return, representing the LWO and winning his first WWE match in over a decade. There are rumors of the company bringing back several more superstars of the past after releasing over 20 competitors in September 2023.

Last year, Triple H seemingly splurged when it came to bringing back talent who were released by the company. Some of the names he brought back would end up being released again, such as Top Dolla and Tenille "Emma" Dashwood.

Who will WWE bring back this time? Without further ado, here's a look at six former superstars who might make an onscreen comeback to WWE programming in 2023!

#6. Five-time WWE World Champion CM Punk

Two-time WWE Champion and three-time World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk is no longer employed by All Elite Wrestling. The multi-time champion reportedly hopes to make a comeback to the Stamford-based promotion. Currently, the big rumor involving Punk is that he'll be making a return at the 2023 Survivor Series, which is located very close to Punk's hometown of Chicago.

There are plenty of fresh opponents for Punk in the Stamford-based company, as well as superstars that fans want to see wrestle Punk again. The Second City Saint tangled with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins during his initial run, but fans would love to see them square off once more, this time with a major title on the line.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk reached out to WWE about an in-ring return, but the company declined to bring him back. If the company were to re-sign the two-time AEW World Champion, "There are fences that need to be mended with Roman Reigns, among others," according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. However, if it were up to Shawn Michaels, he'd gladly feature Punk on NXT television in 2023.

Despite recent reports suggesting otherwise, what if the company is actually interested in bringing Punk back? What if WWE wants to make his return a surprise?

The company has made subtle teases of a Punk return on Monday Night RAW in recent weeks. Cody Rhodes talked about someone who's the best in the world and deserving of a second chance, but that person ended up being Jey Uso and not CM Punk. Michael Cole's "puppeteer" comment is also reminiscent of a promo cut by Punk in ROH. On the October 9 episode of RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura hit Ricochet with Punk's finisher, the GTS.

During an interview with Haus of Wrestling founder Nick Hausman, Seth Rollins referred to CM Punk as a "cancer" and a "jerk" and indicated that he doesn't want him back in the company.

Plenty of wrestling fans would be hyped to see CM Punk battle The Visionary in 2023, possibly over the World Heavyweight Championship. The company can use Rollins' negative statements about the former ECW Champion as material in a potential storyline between the two.

The company could also play off the alleged backstage drama between Roman Reigns and Punk, potentially leading to a showdown over the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#5. Former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane

"The Pirate Princess" Kairi Sane is another name on the lips and fingertips of wrestling fans chatting online about a potential WWE return. Kairi recently finished up obligations with the STARDOM wrestling promotion in Japan, leaving the company a winner in a six-woman tag team match at STARDOM Nagoya Golden Fight on October 9, 2023.

Sane left WWE in 2021 and went back to wrestle in her home country. Kairi bid farewell to STARDOM on X, reflecting upon her most recent run with the promotion and thanking everyone for their support.

Where will Kairi go next? There are reports alleging that the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion already re-signed with WWE months ago. If these reports ring true, Kairi would be a major acquisition for the Stamford-based promotion, particularly when it comes to bolstering the women's division.

On the blue brand, Sane is most familiar with Asuka. The two were known as The Kabuki Warriors and won the Women's Tag Team Titles together. Upon her much-speculated return to the company, perhaps we'll see a reunion of Kairi and Asuka as a tag team, or maybe they'll end up becoming rivals.

Kairi has a noted history with current WWE Women's Champion Iyo Sky as well, dating back to their time in Japan. The two have also wrestled as both opponents and teammates on the black-and-gold brand. In April 2019, both women competed in a fatal four-way at NXT TakeOver: New York in a women's title match that also included Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler.

Only time will tell what role Kairi will play upon her return, but she'd be a perfect fit wrestling on SmackDown!

Insider account BWE hinted that The Pirate Princess will be returning to WWE programming soon, suggesting to those who are interested to "keep a close eye on December." The account also reported that the company apparently already has plans for the former World of Stardom Champion upon her on-screen return. Ringside News also reported that the company's creative team was coming up with ideas for Kairi's comeback.

There's also a possibility that Kairi could be coming back sooner than recent rumors and reports suggest. Plenty of her fans are probably wondering what she will be up to on Friday.

#4. and #3. Former RAW Tag Team Champions Akam and Rezar (The Authors Of Pain)

According to a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, former NXT Tag Team Champions AOP were secretly re-signed by WWE back in 2022. But we're almost finished with 2023, and The Authors of Pain have yet to make an appearance on WWE programming this year.

Akam and Rezar have yet to be reintroduced as superstars, but that could all change before 2023 comes to a close. According to Fightful, both wrestlers were on the company's internal travel list as early as May of this year.

The hard-hitting duo initially wrestled as a tag team in WWE from 2016 to 2020. Akam and Rezar were both released by the company in September 2020.

In 2023, The Authors of Pain would surely prove to be a threat to the tag team division of any brand. AOP also has a noted history with Monday Night RAW's current World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. From late 2019 to early 2020, Akam and Rezar acted as the enforcers of The Visionary. The faction was also an enemy of Kevin Owens, who is currently in a tag team with Sami Zayn.

If they return in 2023, will The AOP join back with their former messiah, or will they attack him? Maybe the AOP will find a new leader in an assault against the top champion of WWE's flagship show. Seth's recent rival Shinsuke Nakamura is one of the company's top heels, and he'd look even stronger with a pair of heavy hitters by his side.

Baron Corbin is another former challenger of Seth who'd look even more intimidating with Rezar and Akam as his hired guns. Rollins' current foe is Drew McIntyre, but does The Scottish Warrior really need backup? Maybe if Drew finally makes a full heel turn, he'll recruit The AOP to make sure his reign as World Heavyweight Champion is secure.

The Authors of Pain could also end up becoming the next rivals of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in 2023.

Will The AOP re-acquire the services of former managers like Drake Maverick (who currently works on WWE's creative team) or the legendary Paul Ellering? There's also the chance that The AOP will leave the company before ever making their return to television, as was the case with Eric Young earlier this year.

#2. & #1. Former WWE World Tag Team Champions Mosh and Thrasher (The Headbangers)

The Headbangers are currently signed to a WWE Legends contract, which includes the release of future merchandise relating to the thrash-metal-inspired tag team of the Attitude Era.

In May 2023, the headbanging duo took to social media to publicly reveal that they're once again contracted to the Stamford-based promotion. While neither mentioned an in-ring return in the company, it's still possible wrestling fans could be treated to the on-screen presence of Mosh and Thrasher as featured performers on WWE programming in 2023.

Despite being signed with the Stamford-based promotion, The Headbangers can still be found wrestling on the independent circuit. Obviously, their deal doesn't prohibit Mosh and Thrasher from wrestling at shows unaffiliated with the sports entertainment giant. The duo hasn't wrestled in a WWE ring since November 2016, when they competed in a 16-man tag team match on the 900th episode of SmackDown!

As it pertains to their WWE 2023 General Nostalgia Agreement, Thrasher told his fans and followers on social media to "Look for your Headbangers merch coming soon!!!" The former World Tag Team Champion would make this post on Facebook and the website formerly known as Twitter. Mosh also took to X to reveal that he's signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Since their agreement pertains to the creation of future Headbangers merchandise, perhaps it'd be 'best for business' to re-introduce the duo on weekly programming as a means to promote their merch. Mosh and Thrasher are still wrestling on a semi-regular basis on the independent scene, but perhaps their in-ring talents would be better served in front of WWE's worldwide audience. The duo could also be used to help develop the superstars of tomorrow in NXT, especially regarding the white-and-gold brand's tag team division.

What type of Headbangers merch will the company release? That news hasn't been released, so fans of the duo can only speculate. Sound off in the comments section about what type of Headbangers merch you want to see. Mosh and Thrasher could show up on t-shirts, as Funko Pops, or in an upcoming video game like WWE 2K24.

