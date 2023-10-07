Multi-time champion to finally return - 3 possible LWO replacements Rey Mysterio could call for WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio is looking for a replacement for the LWO's battle against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at Fastlane 2023. But who will the masked luchador call for backup against currently one of SmackDown's most dominant factions?

Mysterio has wrestled for over 30 years and has made plenty of friends and fans during that time. It shouldn't be too difficult for the Master of the 619 to find a replacement for Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, the two LWO members who were put out of commission by The Street Profits.

Who will Rey call to fill up the ranks for a six-man tag team match alongside Santos Escobar against Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins? Without further ado, here are three possible replacements for Fastlane!

#3. Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito Caribbean Cool

Carlito made a one-off return to WWE to provide backup for Bad Bunny and the Latino World Order at Backlash 2023. He looked strong, taking the fight to Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. The former IC Champion appeared to be in the best shape of his wrestling career, and he's rumored to be already signed to WWE, and awaiting a full-time return to the company.

The Puerto Rican star is also a former United States Champion, a title currently held by Rey Mysterio. Caribbean Cool's return date could very well be Saturday, October 7, 2023. That is if Carlito ends up being the one who Rey calls for a Fastlane replacement.

Wrestling fans were elated to see Carlito return at Backlash during the battle between Bad Bunny and The Judgment Day's Damian Priest. Carlito's return last May received over 3.6 million views on YouTube. How many views will his potential return at Fastlane receive? It's safe to assume it will be a large number, and that's cool!

#2. WWE Superstar Dragon Lee

High-flying in-ring sensation Dragon Lee has been featured on all three brands in recent weeks. Considering the massive exposure Lee has been receiving, it wouldn't be a shocker to find out that he's the replacement Rey Mysterio calls for WWE Fastlane 2023.

Most recently, Lee defeated Austin Theory on the October 6, 2023, episode of SmackDown! Can the NXT standout carry this momentum to Fastlane?

Recent reports suggest that Dragon Lee has been moved up from NXT, and now will call Friday Night SmackDown his permanent home for the foreseeable future. He could continue his main roster success with an impressive showing as part of the scheduled six-man tag team match this Saturday.

Dragon Lee is an admirer of Rey Mysterio, who's the current leader of the Latino World Order. Lee would fit right into the proceedings at Fastlane as the replacement for Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. Adding Dragon Lee into the equation would make for an exciting, action-packed match.

#1. Savio Vega

Much like Carlito, Savio Vega made a one-off return to fend off The Judgment Day at WWE Backlash 2023. During May's premium live event in Puerto Rico, Vega singlehandedly took on Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio on the entranceway. Savio and the LWO would then chase off Balor and Dominik. Vega represented the Latino World Order in Puerto Rico, maybe he'll do the same this Saturday at Fastlane in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Savio Vega hasn't competed on WWE television since losing to Darren Drozdov during the Brawl 4 All tournament in August 1998. Since being released by WWE in 1999, Vega has become a regular fixture in Puerto Rico's International Wrestling Association.

In 2023, Savio Vega has wrestled more than a handful of times in Puerto Rico. Even at 59 years old, Savio isn't afraid to mix it up in the ring to entertain the fans.

Savio Vega is perhaps best known as the leader of the Attitude Era stable known as Los Boricuas. On Saturday, Vega could potentially join up with a different Latino stable to take on Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. It's certainly possible.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.