Former WWE champion returning soon after 39+ months - Reports

After a hiring freeze earlier this year, WWE is back in the game of bringing old and new superstars in. Jade Cargill joined the company after her AEW contract expired, but she's not the only female star who has signed. A certain former champion is reportedly set to return soon.

Kairi Sane allegedly re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion a couple of months ago, with several reports indicating she will return by the end of the year. The Japanese star is on a hiatus after finishing her scheduled dates in Japan.

Meanwhile, according to BWE (BoozerRasslin) on Twitter, Kairi will show up soon. The insider account has accurately reported several stories recently.

BWE's tweet about Kairi Sane

Whenever she re-debuts on television, it will be Kairi Sane's first appearance in over three years. She left the company in 2021 but last wrestled in July 2020. The former NXT Women's Champion moved back to Japan and was an ambassador for the company there.

Kairi was written off via a backstage beatdown by Bayley on the July 27, 2020, episode of RAW. It remains to be seen if she will target The Role Model upon her potential return.

What else could Kairi Sane do following her WWE return?

Based on her last WWE appearance, Kairi Sane may feud with Bayley. A potential reunion with Asuka may also be on the cards.

Her team with The Empress of Tomorrow was memorable, as The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice.

Perhaps they will be the team that finally rids the titles of their "curse" after winning them from Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Meanwhile, Kairi could also challenge for the WWE Women's Championship, currently held by IYO SKY.

She already has beef with Bayley of Damage CTRL, so it's not out of the question. Furthermore, IYO's push may have been an encouraging sign for Kairi Sane to consider a return.

Who are you more excited to see in WWE - Kairi Sane or Jade Cargill?

