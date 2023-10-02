Potential spoiler on championship match planned for WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane is scheduled to air live from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 7. With the show less than a week away, the fans have plenty of things to get excited about.

There is, of course, the in-ring return of John Cena. A first-time-ever tag team contest pitting The GOAT and LA Knight, on the same team - against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline.

Per BWE, among the other major bouts on the show, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will also be defended against two challengers who will be determined on RAW this week.

Championship match being planned for WWE Fastlane

Other scheduled contests include - Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship, and IYO SKY vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship. The show will also feature the first six-man tag bout for the newly formed alliance between Bobby Lashley and Street Profits.

John Cena has WWE history with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Beginning back in 2021, Cena returned to main event of SummerSlam that year against Roman Reigns. He made a comeback on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022 alongside Kevin Owens to take down Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Now, The GOAT will step into the ring once again in tag team action.

John Cena tweeted on Twitter/X following the addition of LA Knight into his tag team encounter. He wrote "better late than never" regarding The Megastar's voluntary involvement while calling out his opponents for next week.

LA Knight, on the contrary, has no experience standing opposite these two, let alone Roman Reigns. as of this writing. However, this opens the door to pull the trigger on The Megastar and have him challenge The Tribal Chief down the line.

