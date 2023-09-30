"Better late than never!" - John Cena sends a message to The Bloodline after finding a new partner on WWE SmackDown

John Cena recently took to social media to send a message to Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa after LA Knight was revealed as his new partner on WWE SmackDown.

The Cenation Leader was originally supposed to team up with AJ Styles to take on The Bloodline at Fastlane, but The Phenomenal One was hospitalized after he was attacked by the heel stars last week. Last Friday night, LA Knight made a surprise return and took out Jimmy and Solo before signing the contract to disclose himself as the 16-time world champion's new partner.

John Cena sent out a tweet stating that it's better late than never, as he finally has a partner for Fastlane. He then told Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa that he'll see them next week at the premium live event.

"Better late than never! YEAH, I have a partner for #WWEFastlane! See you next week, Jimmy @WWEUsos and @WWESoloSikoa! @WWE," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell comments on John Cena arriving late to WWE SmackDown

While The Cenation Leader was involved in the main event segment on the blue brand this week, he showed up late to the arena.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell questioned why nobody said anything about John Cena arriving late to SmackDown. He also wondered why there was always a camera to film the wrestlers entering the arena backstage.

"This is what's always bothered me about wrestlers. They can never be on time. They're always late, nobody finds them. Nobody says anything. All of a sudden when they show up, the camera is right there. I've never really come to grips with that. I guess they're waiting right in that entranceway for that car to pull up," said Mantell.

WWE Fastlane will be John Cena's first televised match since WrestleMania 39, which he lost. It'll be interesting to see whether he'll emerge victorious in his upcoming bout.

Do you think Cena and LA Knight can defeat The Bloodline at Fastlane? Sound off in the comments below!