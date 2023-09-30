"Nobody says anything" - Wrestling veteran goes off on major issue with John Cena's appearance on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about the flaw with John Cena's late arrival on SmackDown.

Cena had some travel issues this week getting to SmackDown. The Bloodline members laughed at how The Cenation Leader was running late, and would probably not find a partner for Fastlane.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell questioned why wrestlers turned up late for live tapings. He claimed that because Cena was a big star, nobody said anything to him for arriving late. Mantell also wondered how the production team always had a camera ready to capture the star entering the arena.

"This is what's always bothered me about wrestlers. They can never be on time. They're always late, nobody finds them. Nobody says anything. All of a sudden when they show up, the camera is right there. I've never really come to grips with that. I guess they're waiting right in that entranceway for that car to pull up." [From 15:15 - 15:36]

John Cena finally found a partner to battle The Bloodline

When John Cena did arrive at the arena, he was in a serious mood. He came down to the ring, and said that the time for fun and games was over, and it was time to get down to business.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso came out as well, to once again lay a beatdown on the 16-time champ.

However, this time, LA Knight emerged from the back to even the odds. The Megastar signed the contract for Fastlane, ensuring a monumental team-up with the Greatest Of All Time to take down The Bloodline at the premium live event.

