Adam Pearce to sacrifice his best babyface to sign CM Punk to WWE RAW? Potential trade explored

WWE RAW and SmackDown's rosters have been busy recently after CM Punk's arrival. The latter brand signed Randy Orton a few weeks ago, and Adam Pearce aims to do the same with the Straight Edge star this week.

The trade-offs between WWE RAW and SmackDown began when Jey Uso was transferred to the Monday Night show a few months ago after separating from The Bloodline. As a result, Kevin Owens was exchanged, leaving his partner Sami Zayn abruptly. However, Adam Pearce could offer the latter to the Friday show for CM Punk.

Sami Zayn could be traded off to ensure CM Punk's place on Monday Night RAW, and the former could reunite with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. The Prizefighter has engaged in a feud with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in recent weeks, and although he paired with LA Knight on a previous episode of the blue brand, Owens may need someone he trusts more.

Kevin and Sami's pairing just suddenly ended as well. After a major win at WrestleMania 39 against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, they dropped it to Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The last time Owens and Zayn paired was in October this year in hopes of winning the titles from Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, but they failed. Placing both men into the Friday show could finally give them either continuation or closure to their partnership.

While this possibility is exciting, that might not happen tonight or in the coming weeks. Last week on WWE RAW, Sami was written off from television due to an on-screen injury during his match with Drew McIntyre, who also attacked him later backstage.

Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ever reunite on WWE?

Sami Zayn on last week's Monday Night RAW

The Prizefighter and The Great Liberator have had their fair share of wars in NXT and WWE, whatever brand they may have been in. Despite this, they would always make up and have each other's side.

After Owens was traded to SmackDown this October, he told Cathy Kelley during a backstage interview that being separated from his partner was bittersweet. Kevin stated that although their partnership had ended, it wasn't permanent. However, now that he was on the Friday show, he would make the best of it.

Could CM Punk join WWE RAW?

Although Friday Night SmackDown has The Bloodline, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and other top stars in the Stamford-based promotion, RAW has another opponent CM Punk has eyes on recently: Seth Rollins. The Visionary and Punk's history with Adam Pearce could convince him to join the Red brand instead.

It would be interesting to see what happens with CM Punk after tonight's WWE RAW.

