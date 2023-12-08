Is Sami Zayn really injured? Exploring potential return date

Sami Zayn went up against Drew McIntyre on this week's WWE RAW episode. However, the match quickly went The Scottish Warrior's way as the Canadian star seemingly suffered an injury. Fortunately, reports suggest this was only for television.

The feud between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn continued to heat up this week on RAW, as showcased during their one-on-one match. Towards the end, Zayn seemingly injured his ankle, which his opponent began to target. While the official checked Sami, McIntyre took advantage and delivered a Claymore Kick for the victory. However, that's not where the action stopped.

While Sami was getting checked by a doctor, Drew delivered a vicious attack on the former Intercontinental Champion. The Scottish Warrior ended his assault by stomping on Zayn's knee.

Despite the intense actions from this week on RAW, Sami Zayn is not truly injured. Dave Meltzer reported the former Intercontinental Champion requested time off from WWE and the request was granted. With this in mind, his ankle injury was only used to write him off from television.

It's still unknown when Sami could return. However, it's possible it could be around Royal Rumble 2024. Since his feud with Drew is unfinished, it could restart at next year's Premium Live Event. In the meantime, McIntyre could focus on Jey Uso.

What inconsistency did Sami Zayn have with his injury?

The scene of Sami vs Drew on RAW

The former Intercontinental Champion's well-being became the main point of concern for fans after Monday Night RAW. However, a former WWE writer pointed out some inconsistencies with the injury.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo pointed out that Sami Zayn seemingly injured his ankle in the first part of the match. However, it later moved to his upper thigh, and his ankle seemed fine.

"I'm cracking up bro, because the whole first half of the match, he's selling his ankle and then somehow it went all the way up to his upper thigh. By the end of the match, the ankle is fine, but the upper thigh isn't. Come on bro. This was, honestly bro, with getting Orton last week and then Punk, this was a total waste of three hours. What a joke!"

How did Drew McIntyre react after "injuring" Sami Zayn?

Things got a little personal before Drew and Sami faced on RAW. The Great Liberator stated that he wasn't similar to McIntyre, and the latter wasn't making his family proud. With the mention of his family, Drew noted that one of them wouldn't walk out of the arena, which indeed happened. Drew reposted the segment on his social media and included a Michael Jordan meme, saying, "And I took that personally."

It would be interesting to see what will happen between McIntyre and Zayn once the latter returns to action.

