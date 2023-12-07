Drew McIntyre fires shots at WWE star following RAW

Drew McIntyre has reiterated his feelings towards a top WWE Superstar following a heated promo on this week's RAW.

The Scottish Psychopath recently turned heel, and since then has ran wild on the red brand with tense promos and stiff Claymore Kicks. This week's RAW saw the 38-year-old air his grievances, which included shots at Sami Zayn. The Great Liberator fired back about how they are not alike at all, and insinuated that The Chosen One was not making his family proud with his recent actions.

After the personal shot, McIntyre said one of them wouldn't be walking out of the arena. He then defeated Zayn in around 20 minutes of hard-hitting action. The 2020 Royal Rumble winner took to X today to re-post a clip of the segment, and attached a Michael Jordan meme to convey his feelings.

"...and I took that personally," the meme read.

The Scottish Warrior didn't stop wreaking havoc with Zayn on RAW last night. After Seth Rollins retained the World Heavyweight Championship over Jey Uso in the main event, McIntyre attacked them both and put Uso through the announce table to end the show.

Challenge issued for next week's WWE RAW

While not officially announced by WWE as of now, it looks like we may get Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso on next week's RAW from Cleveland, Ohio.

Uso appeared on WWE's The Bump today, and acknowledged his past antics with The Bloodline, and then challenged McIntyre to a match next week. The ten-time tag team champion told the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion that they can squash things in the ring on Monday.

"I was taking orders from ... I was with my family. What would you do for your own family, right Uce? I almost didn't have a choice. You gotta deal with your past, but it ain't gonna write your future, Uce. We can squash this, Drew. I'mma give you want, Uce. You want Jey Uso on a silver platter? Let's line it up for next week, Uce," he said. [From 25:38 to 26:03]

Uso also taunted McIntyre today, and continued to poke him by issuing a sarcastic apology. WWE is expected to confirm next week's match soon

