Jey Uso has a message for major WWE RAW star

Jey Uso has issued a warning to another top WWE Superstar as things heat up between the two on the RAW brand.

Monday's RAW saw Seth Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship over the younger (by 9 minutes) Uso brother in the main event. After the hard-fought match, the babyface superstars stood tall until Drew McIntyre rushed the ring and laid them out. The Scottish Psychopath put Uso through the announce table, then posed over him as RAW ended.

The 10-time tag team champion appeared on WWE's The Bump today and sent a bold statement to McIntyre. He was asked about what's next and what his message is following the events on RAW.

"As far as me and Seth go, he won fair and square, so that's a check in that box. But my next focus is, for sure, Drew McIntyre. He's low-key running around and making it hard on Mondays for a lot of people. So, man, Uce... I think I gotta silence Drew, I think I gotta put hands on him. As long as your kilt don't fall off again, we're good," Uso said. [39:10 - 40:00]

The 38-year-old superstars have worked numerous tag and multi-man matches over the years. Their first singles bout saw McIntyre get the win on the November 13th, 2020 episode of SmackDown, in what was billed as an Unsanctioned Match. Their next WWE TV singles match came on September 18th on RAW, which was a victory for The Chosen One. He also defeated Uso on the November 20th episode of RAW.

Jey Uso jokingly issues apology following WWE RAW angle

The Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso feud looks to be heating up, and a match between the two is expected to happen soon now that McIntyre is a full-fledged heel.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Uso taunted McIntyre and issued a sarcastic apology over their past while The Scottish Warrior was feuding with The Bloodline.

"He's so mad. Hey look man, I'm sorry Uce. Alright? I apologize man. Damn, you've got to let that thing go. Don't be mad all the time. We did some messed up things to you Drew back in the day. I cost you the World Championship, we whooped your a** multiple times. But damn, I was just following orders Uce. I was mad too back in the day, but you've got to let it go Uce. Let it go, I promise man, your heart will be lighter. I'm sorry, alright. I'm sorry Drew!" he said.

McIntyre is rumored to receive a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship soon. His main issue this past week was how Seth Rollins granted Uso the title match despite McIntyre defeating Main Event Jey just weeks prior.

