"I'm sorry Uce" - Jey Uso issues apology to RAW star

Jey Uso has issued an apology to a WWE RAW star for his past actions.

The 38-year-old challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of this past Monday's episode of RAW. Rollins picked up the pinfall victory to retain the title, but Drew Mcintyre appeared after the match, attacked Uso after the bell, and slammed him through the announce table.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso apologized to Drew McIntyre for his actions while he was a part of The Bloodline. Uso noted that McIntyre needs to let it go and stop being mad all of the time.

"He's so mad. Hey look man, I'm sorry Uce. Alright? I apologize man. Damn, you've got to let that thing go. Don't be mad all the time. We did some messed up things to you Drew back in the day. I cost you the World Championship, we whooped your a** multiple times. But damn, I was just following orders Uce. I was mad too back in the day, but you've got to let it go Uce. Let it go, I promise man, your heart will be lighter. I'm sorry, alright. I'm sorry Drew!" he said.

Jey Uso comments on Drew McIntyre's attack on Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

Jey Uso has reacted to Drew McIntyre's brutal attack on Sami Zayn this past Monday night on RAW.

McIntyre turned heel after losing his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel last month. He defeated Sami Zayn in a singles match on RAW and then brutally attacked the former Bloodline member backstage.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso admitted that the attack by McIntyre on Zayn was difficult to watch. Uso noted that The Scotsman will be getting a receipt for the attack on his friend.

"It hurts to watch. He tried to take food off of somebody else's table, let alone my dog [Sami Zayn]. I think he put my dog on the shelf for a couple of weeks, maybe? He hurt him, he messed him up pretty bad right there, so Sami Zayn if you are watching this, hope you get better Uce. Happy holidays. Drew going to get this receipt though," he added.

Jey Uso has become a fan-favorite as a singles star following his departure from The Bloodline. It will be fascinating to see when Uso gets another opportunity at a title after coming up short this past Monday night on WWE RAW.

