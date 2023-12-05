3 possible reasons why Jey Uso lost on WWE RAW

In the most recent episode of WWE RAW, fans witnessed a highly anticipated clash between Jey Uso and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Despite putting in a commendable effort, Jey suffered a defeat as the Visionary successfully retained his title, sealing the match with a decisive Curb Stomp in the final moments of the show.

Adding emotional weight to the night, December 4, 2023, holds significant importance for Jey Uso, as it marks the anniversary of his signing with WWE precisely 14 years ago. Before the RAW event, Main Event Jey Uso also confirmed that his match was dedicated to the late WWE legend Umaga, paying homage to him as he passed away 14 years ago today.

Despite all this, the loss of Jey Uso comes as a surprise for many. With that being said, let's discuss three possible reasons why the former Bloodline member lost the World Heavyweight Title match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

#3. WWE has other plans for Jey Uso

One of the leading reasons behind Jey Uso's recent loss on RAW could be WWE's strategic planning for the former Bloodline member. As we approach WrestleMania 40, there are strong indications that the Stamford-based company is gearing up for a much-anticipated match between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso.

This potential showdown between the Samoan twins holds immense emotional weight and does not necessarily require a championship to capture the audience's attention.

The loss for Main Event Jey Uso may serve as a stepping stone towards this rumored feud, where the focus would shift from championship pursuits to the deeply rooted emotions between the two siblings.

Additionally, Drew McIntyre also attacked Jey once again on RAW, so it is possible that he might engage in a short feud against McIntyre on the Road to WrestleMania as well.

#2. Jey might not be ready for a world title reign yet

Another reason behind Jey Uso's loss on RAW could be attributed to the notion that Jey might not be deemed ready for a world title reign at this juncture. The potential scenario unfolds as the Stamford-based company appears to be gradually grooming the Samoan star for an eventual world title reign, with a match against Seth Rollins serving as a pivotal step on this developmental path.

Currently, Main Event Jey Uso has primarily competed in world title singles matches against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins throughout his 14-year career with the Stamford-based promotion.

This pattern suggests that WWE may be in the process of building Jey as a credible contender for the world championship, yet they may not have immediate plans to crown him as a world champion just yet.

#1. CM Punk might be the one to dethrone Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship rather than Jey Uso

With reports already indicating a potential showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins down the road, with the ideal location being WrestleMania 40, it seems highly likely that the Best in the World may be the one to bring an end to the title reign of the Visionary.

The groundwork for this anticipated clash was initiated during Survivor Series WarGames 2023, where Punk made his sensational comeback. Considering this, it is possible that the booking of Jey Uso and Seth Rollins was not intended to culminate with Main Event Jey Uso concluding the title reign of the Visionary.

