Jey Uso to finally have a first-time-ever bout against 8-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 40? Fans want to see it happen!

WWE Superstar Jey Uso has been on an incredible run ever since he cut ties with The Bloodline and moved to Monday Night RAW due to a bit of Cody Rhodes intervention.

Next year's WrestleMania is only a few months away, and wrestling fans have started to go berserk over speculating the match card for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Among many other contests, the WWE Universe believes it's high time for Main Event Jey to square off against his own blood, Jimmy Uso (an eight-time tag team champion), at WrestleMania 40.

Before forming an unlikely alliance with The American Nightmare on RAW, the babyface spent the majority of his career alongside his twin Jimmy, as The Usos were well acclaimed as one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history.

Despite being record-breaking and longest-reigning tag team champions for 622 days, the twins split after Jimmy cost his brother the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam this year.

The Usos have never gone head-to-head against each other in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, in a recent interview with Billboard, Jey Uso shared that his dream match would be a first-time-ever bout against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

The WWE Universe erupted with excitement upon hearing the former Bloodline member's bold declaration, instantly clamoring for a dream contest between The Usos at the upcoming WrestleMania.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jey Uso was shocked after Cody Rhodes announced Randy Orton's return at WWE Survivor Series

The bad blood between The Judgment Day and Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey started ever since the former Bloodline member jumped ship to RAW.

The same did not sit well with Drew McIntyre, as he could not forget that Roman Reigns' cousins cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle last year.

On an episode of RAW, when The American Nightmare and Main Event Jey clashed with Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the tag team titles, The Scottish Warrior shocked the wrestling world.

McIntyre turned heel, attacking Jey Uso, and joining forces with Rhea Ripley's faction as the fifth member for the Survivor Series WarGames match. But this left Team Rhodes one down.

Hence, on this week's RAW, The American Nightmare declared that Randy Orton would return as the fifth member on his side this Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Well, Jey Uso had a visibly terrified reaction to Rhodes' announcement because it was the Bloodline member who sent him packing on a hiatus for over a year.

Only time will tell if Randy Orton costs team Cody the WarGames match only to turn heel on Main Event Jey for his past actions.

Do you think Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso is bound to happen at WWE WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage