304 lbs former champion teases going after Seth Rollins following his huge victory on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins made another successful title defense on WWE RAW last night as he retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso in an enthralling match. However, it seems like there is no rest for The Visionary, as another name has hinted at going after him following the huge win.

The star in question is Ivar, one-half of former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders. Ivar has come into his own as a singles wrestler in Erik's absence and even has a victory over former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The 304 lbs star recently faced Bronson Reed in a one-on-one competition. However, the bout ended in a double countout.

After Rollins' victory on Monday Night RAW, Ivar sent a message on social media, seemingly hinting at going after the World Heavyweight Champion.

You can view the star's tweet below:

Seth Rollins seems to be heading toward a feud against CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk's return to WWE shocked the wrestling world as The Straight Edge Superstar made a comeback despite leaving the company on a controversial note in 2014.

However, few in the company were delighted to see Punk's arrival, with Seth Rollins being one of them. The Visionary went off at ringside when the Chicago native's music played at Survivor Series. While many initially thought it was a shoot, it was later revealed that Rollins' reaction was a work, and the two could soon head towards a feud.

The same was teased on the red brand last night as Adam Pearce made it clear to Seth Rollins that he intends to sign CM Punk to the red show. However, the World Heavyweight Champion warned that Punk would show his true colors. Rollins also advised Pearce to stay out of his way when he does what he has to do.

The two top stars look set to collide shortly, with the bout most likely happening at WrestleMania 40. Fans are eagerly waiting for this highly anticipated showdown.

