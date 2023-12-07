"Let's line it up for next week" - Drew McIntyre gets called out for a match on WWE RAW

Being a self-proclaimed truth-teller, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has received scorn from his contemporaries and fans lately. Notably, The Scottish Warrior has one superstar particularly in mind, who he has cited as his biggest enemy on the red brand - Jey Uso.

This past Monday night, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins worked an instant classic main event for the World Heavyweight Championship. Post-match, Drew McIntyre made his presence known as he took out both of them.

During his appearance on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso at first apologized to McIntyre as he acknowledged his past wrongdoings. However, after remembering what transpired on RAW, he claimed that "what goes around comes around" and that the former WWE Champion will get his receipt. Furthermore, he called Drew McIntyre out for a match next week:

"I was taking orders from ... I was with my family. What would you do for your own family, right Uce?"Jey Uso stated. "I almost didn't have a choice. You gotta deal with your past, but it ain't gonna write your future, Uce. We can squash this, Drew. I'mma give you want, Uce. You want Jey Uso on a silver platter? Let's line it up for next week, Uce." [From 25:38 to 26:03]

Drew McIntyre also made it clear in the last two weeks that he wants to redeem himself by winning Seth's World Heavyweight Championship. With Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and McIntyre evidently gunning for gold, is a title contest featuring all four stars on the horizon?

Jey Uso understands where the former WWE Champion is coming from

Jey Uso spoke extensively about Drew McIntyre. He claimed that he understands the latter's bad blood with him, considering the former WWE Champion was trying to write his own story and got his legs cut from under him.

Looking back at Drew McIntyre's promo prior to the latter's match against Sami Zayn, which opened Monday Night RAW last week, Jey Uso laughed at it first. He then apologized to The Scotsman:

"He's so mad. Hey look man, I'm sorry Uce. All right? I apologize man. D*mn, you've got to let that thing go. Don't be mad all the time. We did some messed up things to you Drew back in the day. I cost you the World Championship, we whooped your a** multiple times. But d*mn, I was just following orders Uce. I was mad too back in the day, but you've got to let it go Uce. Let it go, I promise man, your heart will be lighter. I'm sorry, all right. I'm sorry Drew!" he said. [From 19:16 to 19:48]

Unusually, Randy Orton, who returned at Survivor Series: WarGames, teamed up with Jey Uso at the premium live event, and then later on RAW, forgave the latter for what The Bloodline did.

The Viper is now exclusive to Friday Night SmackDown. Drew McIntyre, on the other end of the spectrum, just can't let go of it, and it seems a showdown with Jey Uso is coming soon.

