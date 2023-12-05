Drew McIntyre takes advantage of top star's injury to beat him on RAW

Drew McIntyre opened the show on RAW and continued to amp up his ruthlessness with a big victory, which many will call classless as his opponent was injured.

McIntyre came out on RAW and cut a promo to his opponent, Sami Zayn, making it clear that they are nothing alike. The latter interfered, and the match commenced as one of the best opening contests on RAW that we've seen in a while.

However, Sami Zayn seemed to injure his knee during a regular jump. While the referee was attending to him, Drew McIntyre took advantage and hit the Claymore Kick for the win.

It was dubbed compassionless by Michael Cole on commentary, and he wasn't the only one who seemed disgusted by McIntyre's actions.

However, the Scotsman Drew McIntyre would only double down later backstage as he assaulted an already-injured Sami Zayn before Adam Pearce threw him out of the building.

McIntyre even seemingly took a subtle shot at CM Punk by saying that anybody can leave for years, and when they return, all is forgiven. When the crowd responded with CM Punk chants, he simply said that he could be talking about anybody.