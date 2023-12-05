Former WWE writer picks on Sami Zayn; feels RAW was a "total waste of three hours" (Exclusive)

The former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not happy with the way Sami Zayn was selling his injuries during his match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Sami went one-on-one with Drew McIntyre during the opening segment of RAW this week. During the encounter, Sami seemingly suffered an injury on his leg. The Scottish Warrior noticed this and hit his opponent with Spinebusters and Powerbombs. Unable to stand on his injured leg and with repeated attacks from McIntyre, Zayn finally fell to the Claymore Kick, bringing an end to the contest.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast this week, Russo poked fun at Sami Zayn. He pointed out that Zayn appeared to have injured his ankle at the start of the match, but somehow, as the match progressed, the pain moved up to his thighs.

"I'm cracking up bro, because the whole first half of the match, he's selling his ankle and then somehow it went all the way up to his upper thigh. By the end of the match, the ankle is fine, but the upper thigh isn't. Come on bro. This was, honestly bro, with getting Orton last week and then Punk, this was a total waste of three hours. What a joke!" Vince Russo said. [12:44 - 13:21]

It will be interesting to see how Sami comes back from this tough loss next week on RAW.

