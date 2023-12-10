Recent report to be proven wrong? 3 Possible finishes for Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW

In the upcoming edition of WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre is slated to face off against Jey Uso in a singles match. The clash between McIntyre and Jey Uso arises from their shared presence on the same brand and is fueled by their previous history. McIntyre has cited Jey as one of the reasons behind his villainous turn in the company.

Adding to the tension, in the recent edition of RAW, the former WWE Champion brutally assaulted Jey following his match against Seth Rollins for the World title.

So, ahead of this anticipation clash, let's discuss three possible finishes for McIntyre vs. Jey on Monday Night RAW.

#3. Sami Zayn might cost Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

One potential conclusion to this match could see Sami Zayn interfering and costing the Scottish Warrior his bout against Jey Uso on RAW.

The rationale behind Zayn's attack is rooted in their previous heated segments on the red brand, with McIntyre also securing a victory over Sami in the last edition of RAW. This interference might be a continuation of their rivalry.

However, it's crucial to note that this scenario is highly unlikely to unfold, as recent reports suggest that the 39-year-old star has been granted a break from WWE. If Sami unexpectedly appears, it could contradict these reports and indicate a different direction for his storyline.

#2. The Judgment Day might aid McIntyre in this match

Despite McIntyre making it clear that he is not joining The Judgment Day, there might be another attempt by the group to recruit him, this time by assisting him against Jey Uso on RAW.

In this potential scenario, Jey Uso could be moments away from victory in the match when, at the last possible moment, members of the villainous faction distract him.

This distraction would provide McIntyre with the opportunity to deliver his Claymore kick and secure the victory in the match. If this scenario unfolds, it might bring the Scottish Warrior one step closer to joining The Judgment Day.

#1. Jey Uso wins the match via roll-up against Drew McIntyre

Another possible conclusion to the match between Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre could see the victory going to the former Right Hand Man but with a win achieved through a roll-up.

The Samoan star securing a win via a roll-up could contribute to Drew McIntyre's frustration, further accentuating his villainous character in the company. This turn of events might lead to a brutal post-match assault by McIntyre on Jey during RAW.