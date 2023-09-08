WWE SmackDown to receive 38-year old superstar as trade option for Jey Uso tonight? Exploring potential hint on RAW. 

WWE SmackDown will most likely find the newest member of its roster tonight. Ever since Adam Pearce's revelation on RAW that a superstar would be going to the blue brand as a trade for Jey Uso, the guessing games have increased day by day.

There are several superstars who are rumored to be crossing over to Friday nights. Some people even feel that a free agent or a returning superstar could be sent over instead of an active RAW Superstar. However, WWE may have dropped a hint this past Monday night.

In a backstage segment during the show, we saw Adam Pearce talk to Jey Uso backstage. During their conversation, the WWE official revealed a superstar would be traded to SmackDown for him. Towards the end of the segment, we saw Tomasso Ciampa walking up to Pearce, asking to discuss something. Both went into Pearce's office as the segment was ending.

Tomasso Ciampa hasn't had much going for him on RAW; this could be the reason he asks Pearce for a move to WWE SmackDown. The former NXT Champion has not had much success on the main roster in general thus far. The company could send him to WWE SmackDown to turn his career around and get him back on track.

WWE SmackDown could be moving to another network soon

Fox has been home to the Blue Brand for 5 years now. The deal is going to end soon, and WWE will want an extension; however, the network may not want the same thing.

According to Dave Metlzer, the company has delivered brilliant ratings to Fox week after week. But Fox may not go ahead with the show due to financial issues. Their current deal is $205 million a year, and in the contract negotiations, Vince McMahon's company will be looking for a huge raise that amounts to $310 million per year.

The main reason the network may not want to go ahead with WWE SmackDown is because of the ad rates. While the sports entertainment giant delivers great ratings to the channel, Fox's earning through ad rates is very low due to pro wrestling's sometimes questionable reputation.

If Fox doesn't renew with WWE, the next options for the blue brand could be one of FX or ABC. There are also reports that the company is in talks with Amazon. While RAW and NXT are looking likely to stay with the USA Network.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.