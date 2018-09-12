WWE SmackDown Results, 11th September 2018; Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

An interesting go-home show for Hell In A Cell

SmackDown kicked off will 10 rings of the bell to honour the tragedy of 9/11. Jeff Hardy and Shinsuke Nakamura kicked us off with a revisit of their old match at SummerSlam!

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura started hitting a series of kicks to Hardy, who stopped him in his tracks and caught his leg. Nakamura cleverly countered the movements to hit an Enziugri on Hardy. The WWE legend, however, countered a run by Nakamura via a sling blade. Nakamura started the match with off with mind games. Hardy slammed Nakamura into the barricade before running right into him. Jeff Hardy had control after the commercials, slamming Nakamura into the turnbuckles, but the US Champ managed to get control back.

Nakamura tried to go for the Kinshasa but was stopped before Hardy hit a Twist Of Fate. He looked to get ready for the Swanton Bomb but out came Randy Orton, who pulled his leg out from underneath him. Orton brutally assaulted Hardy, slamming his head against the steel steps. The match was already DQ'd at this point and Orton got ready to dish out the RKO.

Hardy escaped the attempt and snatched the steel chair, using it to hit Orton repeatedly. He then hit a Twist Of Fate and stood there admiring his work.

Result: Jeff Hardy def. Shinsuke Nakamura via DQ

