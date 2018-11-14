WWE SmackDown Results, 13th November 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

A shocking episode of SmackDown Live

The show kicked off with a recap of SmackDown's invasion of RAW. The announcers confirmed that Becky Lynch had suffered a serious concussion after taking a punch from Nia Jax and she was not cleared to compete at Survivor Series against Ronda Rousey.

AJ Styles was out to hype his match against Brock but Paul Heyman came in with the interruption. The two argued about who would win at Survivor Series before Daniel Bryan came out to pick a fight with AJ.

AJ and Daniel got into a serious brawl and Shane with the help of some officials had to pry them apart. Back after the break, Shane, Paige, and Bryan were backstage and AJ showed up there too, and the brawl continued. Shane had them separated again and called for a championship match between the two.

Jeff Hardy vs. Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Almas started off on the aggressive, beginning a barrage of attacks. Hardy quickly shifted the momentum and knocked Almas out of the ring. Hardy missed the Twist of Fate and Almas hit the double stomp in the corner for a near fall.

Almas dodged the Twist of Fate again but Hardy finally hit the move after dodging a hammerlock DDT. Jeff went up the ropes and hit the Swanton Bomb to finish off Almas and get the pin.

Result: Jeff Hardy def. Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Backstage, Paige and The Miz were watching the match and the GM announced that Bryan was off the SmackDown team and The Miz was the sole captain. He picked Jeff Hardy as the final member of team SmackDown and wanted Mysterio off the team. Paige told him that if he could beat Rey in a match right then, he would get his wish.

