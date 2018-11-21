WWE SmackDown Results, 20th November 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Charlotte kicked off the show in the ring and spoke about the beatdown she delivered to Ronda Rousey, She said she wasn't sorry about what she had done to Ronda; in fact, she was in a good mood. Paige came out to congratulate her but said that she had to fine Charlotte $100,000.

The IIconics showed up soon after and mocked the Queen. Charlotte was fired up and challenged them to a match.

Charlotte Flair vs Billie Kay

The Queen started strong, she almost locked in the Figure-4 but sent Kay out. A momentary distraction from Peyton Royce allowed Kay to hit the big boot on the outside. Kay started taking control of the match but Charlotte finished Kay quickly with a natural selection.

Result: Charlotte Flair def. Billie Kay

Flair seemed to be extra cocky and challenged Peyton Royce to a fight too. Kay seemed to tell her to go fight her, but Royce appeared to have second thoughts.

Charlotte vs Peyton Royce

The match started during the commercial and Peyton Royce had the knees up to take control. Royce went for another knee but missed. The IIconics once again tried to distract the referee to get a cheap offense in, but Charlotte caught her. The IIconics double teamed on her and the match ended in DQ.

Result: Charlotte def. Peyton Royce by DQ

They continued the beatdown but Charlotte double speared them and evened the odds, single-handedly smashing their heads onto the commentary table and tossing them over it.

Miz TV with Shane McMahon

Miz TV was up next and the guest for the night was Shane McMahon. Miz started doing the shuffle during Shane's entrance while the commissioner of SmackDown walked out slowly because he was little 'banged up' after Survivor Series.

Miz asked Shane to team up with him for the long run but Shane said he had other responsibilities. Miz was disappointed and said if Shane was man enough, he had to team up with Miz to face their challengers - the Bryant Brothers, whom the A-Lister introduced for the first time.

