WWE SmackDown Live Results, 29th May 2018, Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

Here's what happened in the action-packed episode of SmackDown Live!

SmackDown Live kicked off with the appearance from Samoa Joe who set up a ladder in the ring and retrieved the Money in the Bank briefcase before grabbing a mic. Joe cut a promo while holding the briefcase about ladders and salvation, but said there will be no salvation, and that he'll be smiling after MITB when he wins the match and the briefcase.

Daniel Bryan's music hit and he came out to the ring to threaten Joe for bringing up his family. Just as the two were about to start their match, Big Cass made his entrance and mentioned that he spoke to SmackDown GM Paige and that she said that Samoa Joe will face Big Cass and not Daniel Bryan for the last spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Saying that he was cleared to wrestle, Cass attacked Joe with a crutch and after taking a few Yes kicks from Bryan, threw the former SmackDown GM into a ladder. Cass attacked Joe with the briefcase and held it up high over his head.

Backstage, Shinsuke Nakamura was seen counting down to his match with Tye Dillinger that was up next as we headed into commercials.

After the commercials, the Absolution approached Paige to complain about her mistreatment towards them but Paige brushed it off. Paige was then approached by Renee Young and the SmackDown GM told her on record that the qualifier match for the last MITB ladder match spot would be a triple threat match between Bryan, Joe, and Cass.

#1 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Tye Dillinger

Nakamura made a big statement against The Perfect 10

Dillinger shoved Nakamura straight off the bat and Nakamura replied with some knees to the head. Dillinger took the fight to the corner and delivered right hooks to the head and Nakamura escaped to the outside. Dillinger threw Nakamura into the barricades and went for a dive through the middle rope but Nakamura caught him with a kick. Dillinger hug from the rope as we broke for commercials.

We returned to see Tye in a submission from Nakamura but Dillinger broke free. Nakamura took him down and started counting to 10. Tye got up at eight and Nakamura delivered knees to the ribs of Dillinger. Tye delivered a forearm to Nakamura and then a knee to the face. Shinsuke delivered a flying knee to Dillinger's head and followed up with a Kinshasa before going for a pin and got the three count.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura def Tye Dillinger

After the match, Nakamura treated Tye to another Kinshasa to the back of the neck and counted to ten to signify his upcoming match with AJ Styles.

Backstage, AJ Styles spoke about his rivalry with Nakamura and reminded us not to underestimate him. He said that he'll be the last man standing come Money in the Bank.