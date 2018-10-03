WWE SmackDown Results, 2nd October 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Paige was in the ring and she said what Samoa Joe did last week was the most disgusting act in WWE history. She revealed that after SmackDown went off the air, authorities were informed and Joe never entered the house. Charges were pressed against him.

Paige also revealed that she spoke to WWE management about it, and they unanimously agreed that he should be fired. Paige said she spoke to AJ Styles and he begged her not to fire Joe as he wanted to dish out the punishment himself. Paige agreed and said the match was on.

Meanwhile, footage of AJ Styles in his house played. He said that he couldn't make it to SmackDown Live because he needed to protect his family from Samoa Joe. He vowed to bury him alive at Super Show-Down.

Carmella & R-Truth vs Zelina Vega & Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Zelina Vega and Carmella started things off, with Vega taunting Carmella's moonwalk before the latter did a moonwalk of her own

Andrade and R-Truth went at it, with Vega doing the Tranquilo pose. Carmella and R-Truth came up with an interesting taunt of their own. They took a little dance break while the two were outside. R-Truth sent Andrade out of the ring as SmackDown continued.

Andrade hit R-Truth with a vicious chop but he managed to get Carmella in for the hot tag. She got the better of Vega and almost pinned her before it's broken up by Andrade. Carmella seems furious and tried to kick Andrade, who caught her leg. Truth took out Almas and Carmella reversed a pin attempt into a Code of Silence, making Carmella tap out instantly.

Result: Carmella & R-Truth def. Zelina Vega & Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Backstage, Tye Dillinger begs Paige for a match against Randy Orton. She first insists he face Nakamura, but he says he'll deal with Shinsuke another time. He insists on facing Orton, so Paige makes the match, saying "She'll never understand men".

In the premiere episode of New Day Cooks, we were introduced to Mr. Bootyworth who makes the pancakes every week. The Bar wreck the show with their own recipe for pancakes and it ends in failure for Sheamus and Cesaro.

