WWE SmackDown Results, 30th October 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

This week's episode of SmackDown Live had a sudden impromptu Title Match

SmackDown Live kicked off with AJ Styles coming out to the ring. Styles called Daniel Bryan out to the ring saying that he had something to say to him. Daniel Bryan came out and talked about how much the WWE Championship means to him. While he didn't have anything against AJ Styles, he said he would take the Championship from him at Crown Jewel.

Styles admitted that last week he hit Bryan with the Pele kick on purpose. The two almost came to blows until Shane McMahon came out. Shane set up a title match between the two and it was up next.

AJ Styles (c) vs. Daniel Bryan - WWE Championship Match

Samoa Joe took out Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles tonight after the WWE Title match

AJ hit Daniel Bryan with a dropkick but was sent to the outside by Bryan. Daniel Bryan hit Styles with the Suicide Dive and appeared to have hurt his own knee. Bryan continued to fight through the pain and landed the Yes Kicks. Styles reversed a charging knee strike with a dropkick and went to the top rope but Bryan stopped him.

Bryan followed Styles to the top rope and hit him with a modified suplex. Styles was caught in a Yes lock but got out of it. Bryan was sent to the outside where he hurt his knee again. He sent Styles into the steps, returning the favour. Bryan hit dropkicks into the corner, and then set Styles up for a Hurricanrana. Styles almost caught him but Bryan got the Hurricanrana in.

Bryan reversed the Phenomenal Forearm and hit Styles with a triangle lock. Styles got up and hit the Styles Clash. Styles then locked in the Calf Crusher on the injured leg and Daniel Bryan tapped out.

Result: AJ Styles def. Daniel Bryan

While Bryan and AJ were celebrating after the match, Samoa Joe attacked Styles. Joe locked in the Coquina Clutch on AJ. Bryan interferes but Joe stamped on his knee and locked in the Coquina Clutch on him too. Joe stood up, holding the title and posed over his two victims.

