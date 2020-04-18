WWE SmackDown Results April 17th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

A huge title change made the main event very special.

Two big qualifying matches and a huge title match was on the cards for SmackDown tonight.

​ It was a crazy night

SmackDown kicked off with A Moment of Bliss and the guest for the night was Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Alexa asked him for a response to Bray Wyatt's words from last week before Strowman said that if Wyatt came for him, he would 'get these hands'.

Braun noticed a gift-wrapped box in the corner of the ring as the interview went on and though that Alexa had gotten him a present. He opened it and found the sheep mask from his stint with the Wyatt family.

Bray appeared on the screen and did the eerie laugh before we headed for commercials.

Tamina vs. Sasha Banks

Banks brought a peace offering

Sasha brought a t-shirt for Tamina so they could be besties but Tamina threw it away because it wasn't her size before beating Sasha into the next century. A distraction from Bayley allowed Sasha to drive Tamina into the ring post on the outside.

A big move off the apron and another shove sent Tamina to the steps. Before Bayley could lay into Tamina, Lacey Evans attacked the champ and helped Tamina pick up the win with a Superkick.

Result: Tamina def. Sasha Banks

Match rating: B

Sheamus vs. Enhancement Talent

A hasty win for the 'Fella

Sheamus decimated his opponent with huge knees and then finished him off with the Brogue Kick for the easy win.

As he walked out, Sheamus gave Michael Cole a staredown as he was talking about Jeff Hardy's return.

Result: Sheamus def. Enhancement Talent

Match rating: C

Dana Brooke was preparing for her Money in the Bank qualifier match backstage when Carmella ran in, telling her off for not focusing enough on their tag team title match next week. Brooke told her that she could do both and that by next week, she would be a tag champion and on her way to MITB.

