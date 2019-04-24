WWE SmackDown Results, April 23rd 2019, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

We had a lot of surprises on this week's edition of SmackDown Live

Shane McMahon kicked off SmackDown Live by recalling what happened last week between Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon.

We saw a small video package of Roman hitting the Superman punch on Vince before Shane ordered Reigns to the ring to face the consequences.

Reigns came out with a mic but threw it away in the ring and Shane di the same as they got ready to attack each other.

Elias caught Reigns from behind and Shane unloaded on the former RAW Superstar. The two heels demolished Reigns and left him in the ring as they walked out. Backstage, Elias and Shane were talking about how there's 'more to come'.

Kofi was backstage and gave a short interview with Woods to Kayla Braxton. They said Big E would be fine soon enough but for now, they had a new honorary member, Kevin Owens a.k.a Big O.

Finn Balor vs. Andrade

Andrade started off strong and hit a huge dive outside after Vega interrupted by trying to pull Andrade out of the ring. Andrade kept on the offensive and went for a submission move after delivering a knee to the face. Balor regained control with double stomps and threw Andrade outside before hitting a huge dive.

Andrade hit the double knees in the corner but Balor kicked out of the following pin. Balor hit an inverted suplex and Vega went to the top rope to hit Balor but was caught by Andrade before Finn hit a dropkick and a Coupe de Grace for a quick win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Andrade

Elias was in the parking lot with his guitar and sang to the camera that he challenged Roman Reings to a one-on-one match at Money in the Bank. Shane came in from offscreen and the two drove off after issuing the challenge to Roman.

