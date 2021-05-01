SmackDown Results: Top Champions get pinned, Incredible finish to Universal Title match

Bianca Belair kicked off this week's SmackDown, and before she started, a mini promo was aired about her. She was about to introduce The Street Profits but was quickly interrupted by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Dirty Dawgs.

The Street Profits weren't far behind, and Bayley joined the mix as well. She went into the ring and simply laughed at Bianca Belair's face before getting struck in the face.

A brawl ensued before a mixed six-person tag team match began.

Bianca Belair & The Street Profits vs Bayley & The Dirty Dawgs - Six person mixed tag team match on SmackDown

Sweet victory in a fun opening match

This wasn't a particularly long match, but Bianca Belair and Bayley began things, with the SmackDown Women's Champion dominating the veteran. It was interesting because The Role Model got little to no offense.

As the rules go, the male competitors will face each other and the same applies to the women.

After Bianca Belair continually decimated Bayley, she tagged The Street Profits in. The men had a quick set of exchanges, with Profits largely getting the better of the Tag Team Champions.

Advertisement

Bianca Belair was even involved with the men as she had gorilla pressed Dolph Ziggler in the air and even whipped Robert Roode with her hair. This allowed Angelo Dawkins to set up the finish before Montez Ford hit a beautiful Frog Splash to end the match by pinning one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Result: Bianca Belair & The Street Profits def. Bayley & The Dirty Dawgs

Grade: B

Daniel Bryan was interviewed backstage, where he said that he was confident about this week's main event on SmackDown. He vowed to win the Universal Title and give a shot to Cesaro - a man who he feels is long overdue for a title shot.

Seth Rollins responded in a separate backstage promo, laughing at the idea. Still, he predicted Daniel Bryan to walk out as the Universal Champion before challenging Cesaro to a match on SmackDown next week.

1 / 5 NEXT