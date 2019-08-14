WWE SmackDown Results: August 13th, 2019 Video Highlights, Grades, Winners for latest SmackDown Live

Kevin Owens kicked off SmackDown Live and told us that SummerSlam was a night that he'll remember forever, mostly because his family was in the crowd and watched him beat the so-called 'Best in the World'.

He told us that he was excited for the King of the Ring tournament, something that he had grown up watching and would be participating in, starting next week.

Shane McMahon came out and Owens couldn't believe the interruption. The crowd chanted expletives at Shane and he expertly deflected it before Owens made fun of the SmackDown Live comissioner, who was furious. He fined Owens $100,000 for attacking Elias who was technically a referee for the match.

Segment rating: A

Ember Moon vs Charlotte

Charlotte dominated the match early on and caught Ember Moon in a Boston Crab and Moon's left leg was damaged in the process. Ember fought back and tried to hit a codebreaker from up top but it hurt both women in the process. Charlotte blocked the Eclipse by throwing Ember off the ropes and locked in the Figure Eight before Ember finally tapped out.

Result: Charlotte def. Ember Moon

Match rating: A

Daniel Bryan and Rowan were out next to give an explanation for the attacks on Roman Reigns. Bryan said that Buddy Murphy had lied to Roman and held on to the notion that they had nothing to do with the incident. In fact, Bryan added that by the end of the night, he will prove that they weren't the ones to orchestrate the attack.

"We had nothing to do with the car accident, we had nothing to do with the horrific backstage accident."#SDLive @WWEDanielBryan @ERICKROWAN pic.twitter.com/OotucjI7HQ — WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2019

Backstage, Shane sanctioned a match between Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe who was sick of KO acting like a bada** and Joe said that the only bada** in the arena was him.

Aleister Black showed up in a backstage segment and he invited yet another Superstar to knock on his door for a challenge.

