SmackDown kicked off after a recap of last week's attack by the Retribution and we learned that security had been beefed up at every entry and exit to the arena to prevent future attacks. Big E was out first for the first match of the night against John Morrison.

The lights were malfunctioning before the match even began and members of the Retribution attacked the two contestants as the announcers fled. After a beatdown, Big E and Morrison were left lying at ringside and The Miz came out to check on his tag partner.

Big E and Morrison were backstage on SmackDown and King Corbin tried to rally the locker room into fighting back against the unknown enemy. Sheamus came up and took jabs at E but he shrugged it off and said he will get his match with Morrison later tonight.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were back on SmackDown and Bayley said that even the McMahons couldn't keep them down right now. They kicked the triple-brand Battle Royal off.

Battle Royal to decide the No.1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's title

The IIconics were working on the Riott Squad and managed to eliminate Ruby very early on. Liv Morgan was eliminated following The IIconics and the two teams started fighting outside. Nikki Cross was dominating in the ring and Tamina took her out of the match by sending her over the ropes.

Bianca Belair managed to pick up Tamina and drop her outside before Naomi was taken out by Evans with the Women's Right. Shotzi took out Evans and Lacey helped Shayna eliminate Blackheart from the outside. Belair was sent over the ropes by Nox but Baszler dumped her outside while Dana Brooke helped.

Brooke took the hip attack from Asuka and was eliminated before Baszler and Asuka were the only ones left on SmackDown.