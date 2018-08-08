WWE SmackDown Live Results August 7th 2018, Latest SmackDown winners and video highlights

Randy Orton kicked off SmackDown and called out the fans, saying that they had put Jeff Hardy on a pedestal which had forced Randy's hand. Randy had to prove that Jeff was nothing special and he did it last week. He told the fans that Jeff wasn't a superhero and that he destroyed Hardy last week to send a message.

Charlotte and Becky were backstage as Charlotte apologized for stealing Becky's thunder by getting added to the SummerSlam women's title match.

#1 Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs The IIconics

Becky and Billie Kay started us off. Becky tried to lock in the Disarmher almost immediately but Kay rolled out of the ring. Becky tagged in Charlotte and the latter hit The IIconics with a springboard crossbody.

Back from the break, Becky's hit Royce with an uppercut and followed it with a trademark Becksploder. Becky locked in the Disarmher but Kay broke it up. Charlotte tagged herself in and hit a double moonsault. She then locked in the Figure Four on Peyton Royce for the win.

Result: Charlotte Flair & Becky def. The IIconics

Renee Young was backstage with The New Day for an interview. Kofi took the mic, put on a wig, and interviewed the New Day himself. They were confident of winning tonight and then at SummerSlam against the Bludgeon Brothers.

AJ Styles hits back at Samoa Joe

AJ Styles came out next to respond to Samoa Joe's statements from last week. AJ said that a lot of trash talk goes on in the ring but Samoa Joe made it personal last week when he called out his family. He called out Joe because Joe knows AJ's wife and kid. He said that Joe and himself shared a cockroach infested apartments and stale pizza in the past but now he'd thrown that away.

AJ added that at SummerSlam, Joe wouldn't be walking out WWE champion but he would be lucky to walk out at all.

