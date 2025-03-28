WWE SmackDown Results: CM Punk teases big reveal; former WWE champ brutally attacked; The SHIELD mentioned (3/28/25)

Cody Rhodes kicked off WWE SmackDown from London, and Randy Orton was out next to talk to the champ. Randy said that Cody had come a long way and had changed the game after making his return to the WWE.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Orton added that he can't wait to kick Kevin Owens' head off at WrestleMania, and once that was over, he would be challenging Cody for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre showed up and told Orton to get to the back of the line because he was already waiting to challenge Cody.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew said Orton would be barely able to compete since his shoulder was in bad condition and it would be McIntyre who relieves Cody of his title. A brawl broke out, and Drew barely dodged the RKO before retreating.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results (March 28, 2025):

The Street Profits def. Pretty Deadly to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman ended in no-contest

Charlotte Flair def. Michin

Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

Jimmy Uso def. The Miz

WWE SmackDown Results: The Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly - WWE Tag Team Championship Match

Expand Tweet

Ad

The champs were in control early on and Kit Wilson managed to dodge a big double-team move before getting the catapult double knees to Dawkins for a near fall. Dawkins hit a spinebuster and Ford went for the big splash but Kit pushed Elton out of the way and caught the move himself.

Wilson foiled another finisher attempt from the champs before the challengers hit Spilt Milk on Dawkins. Ford broke up the pin and Wilson got caught in the Doomsday Blockbuster before the champs picked up the win.

Ad

Result: The Street Profits def. Pretty Deadly to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

WWE SmackDown Results: The Secret Hervice vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Expand Tweet

Ad

Carter and Chance were sent outside early on and Niven hit a big senton off the apron. Back in the ring, Fyre kicked Chance into the corner before Niven choked her with her necktie. Chance fought back and made the tag before Carter got a big running boot and a springboard drop.

Niven tried for a senton but hit Fyre by mistake. Chance and Carter got a double team kegstand finisher on Niven for a near fall. Carter took Fyre out with a dive to the floor before Chelsea Green ran distraction and allowed Niven to get the Piper Driver on Carter for the win.

Ad

Result: The Secret Hervice def. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fyre and Niven attacked their opponents after the match and Green joined in. Zelina Vega came out to make the save but she was taken down by the trio as well before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman - WWE US Championship match

Strowman was in control early on and got some big hip tosses and a splash in the corner before Knight tossed him over the ropes. Knight took a big tackle at ringside before heading back in.

Ad

Braun stomped on Knight's chest before the latter came back with a top rope move and some strikes. Braun took a hip toss before Jacob Fatu came out and attacked them, ending the match.

Result: D.N.F

Fatu hit a Samoan Drop to Braun on the announce desk before dragging him to the ring. Knight attacked Fatu but was taken down as well before the latter hit two Moonsaults on Braun.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga were backstage and asked Jacob Fatu why he didn't tell them his plans. Fatu said that they had already messed things up by interfering in his match, and he was going to get the United States Title with or without their help.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Naomi was in a short promo video and said that she was always the one to do the right thing. She said that Jade came out of nowhere and took Naomi's place with Bianca. Naomi said that she was done being the third wheel and she was done being underappreciated. Moving forward, if any of them get in Naomi's way, they should 'proceed with caution'.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Backstage, Jade Cargill was still looking for Naomi and Nick Aldis let her know that she hadn't been seen in the arena tonight.

Michin was out next for a match but was attacked by Naomi before the match started. Naomi kicked B-Fab off the apron and tossed her into the barricades and the announce desk before Jade Cargill showed up.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cargill chased Naomi who ran into the crowd and escaped. Jade gave up and helped B-Fab backstage before SmackDown moved on. Charlotte made her entrance and had a staredown with Cargill, who was on her way out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair vs. Michin

Michin was barely able to stand and took a big boot right off the bat. Back after a break on SmackDown, Flair took a big kick but dodged the cannonball in the corner before Michin hit a big powerbomb for a near fall.

Charlotte took Eat Defeat for a near fall before Michin tried to get a knee strike against the steel steps. Flair dodged and Michin took the steel steps to the knee before Charlotte locked in the Figure-Four Leglock in the ring for the win.

Ad

Result: Charlotte Flair def. Michin

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

Ad

The match headed outside and Randy hit a back body drop on the announce desk twice. Drew tossed him into the ring post and then drove him into the barricades. Back in the ring, Drew went after the injured back of Orton and the latter managed to get his knees up to block a big move.

The two traded strikes in the middle of the ring before Randy got the draping DDT off the ropes. Randy set up for the RKO but Kevin Owens showed up at ringside before he could get the move. Drew used the distraction to get the Claymore and pick up the win.

Ad

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the match, Owens attacked Randy and placed him on the announce desk but Orton managed to slip away and drop KO instead. Orton went for the punt kick but KO jumped the barricades and ran off.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B+

WWE SmackDown Results: Jimmy Uso vs. The Miz

Jimmy got the first takedown and The Miz came back with some kicks before he was sent outside. Jimmy sent him over the barricades before The Miz hit a reverse neckbreaker in the ring. Uso was caught in a headlock and

The Miz went for the It kicks before getting a big boot to the face for a near fall. Jimmy recovered and took The Miz down before getting the frogsplash for the win.

Ad

Result: Jimmy Uso def. The Miz

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Damian Priest attacked Drew McIntyre and chokeslammed him into the windshield of a car!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nick Aldis was out next for the WrestleMania match contract signing, followed by Roman Reigns. The crowd cheered for Roman and Paul Heyman joined in on the chanting before The OTC made his signature without CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rollins made his entrance next and reminded him that 12 years ago, he and Roman landed on the roof of the O2 Arena in a helicopter, referring to the SHIELD. He added that a lot has happened since then, before Roman fired back, comparing their accolades since then.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rollins blamed Roman for letting CM Punk, a snake, into the garden, and he was going to have to clean up Reigns' mess again. Rollins made his signature and CM Punk made his entrance with a security team.

Punk started reading the contract and Roman made fun of him for it, telling him to just make the signature. Roman sent Paul to persuade him, and the latter said that what he asked for was in there: Punk's match was the main event of WrestleMania.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rollins flipped out and said that Punk didn't deserve it and that main-eventing WrestleMania was sacred. Rollins blamed Paul and Roman before tossing the mic angrily. Punk thanked the fans for making his dream come true but Roman said that Punk should be thanking him instead.

Punk got on his knees and thanked the Tribal Chief before finally making his signature on the contract. Right at the end, Punk said that that wasn't the favor he was owed and dropped the mic as SmackDown went off the air.

Ad

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback