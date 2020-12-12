Sasha Banks kicked off SmackDown and Adam Pearce was in the ring for the TLC match contract signing between Banks and Carmella. Banks was about to sign the contract before finding that Carmella had stolen the document and after showing up on the Titantron, 'Mella signed the contract and sent it to Banks via a helper.

Pearce and Banks were still in the ring when the contract was delivered and after a tense exchange between Carmella and Banks, The Boss said she wanted to face Mella tonight. Pearce loved the idea and made the match official. Sasha took out Carmella's helper to end the segment.

The Street Profits were backstage and made fun of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler before Ford's match.

Montez Ford vs. Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown

Ford took a neckbreaker early on but popped back up to his feet before hitting a dropkick, taking down the former World Heavyweight Champion. Roode pulled his partner to the floor as the Street Profits celebrated. Their music hit, and a shower of cups rained down on them in the ring but the match was not over yet; instead, we went to commercials.

Ford moved up for his Frog Splash finisher but Robert Roode sent Angelo Dawkins into the steel steps at ringside, allowing Ziggler to take Ford from the top. After tumbling to the mat, Ford was hit with a nasty superkick before Ziggler picked up the win on SmackDown.

Result: Dolph Ziggler def. Montez Ford

Match rating: B

Sami Zayn was backstage on SmackDown and was furious that he didn't have new merch when Big E came in wearing his own new merch and this annoyed Sami further. E called in Apollo Crews who showed off a version of Sami's merch t-shirt they hand drew as a joke.

After a break, Sami Zayn was out on SmackDown and was complaining about having no merch yet before Big E made his entrance.