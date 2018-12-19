WWE SmackDown Results, December 18th 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

The show kicked off with a backstage segment where Shane McMahon was giving a small pep talk to the SmackDown Superstars about how things are going to change in WWE. He called Paige to speak and it looked like she will no longer be GM although Shane mentioned she will be around in some capacity.

Becky Lynch walked up to the ring and started expressing her anger at Ronda Rousey for costing her the title on Sunday. Charlotte followed her out and made the same claim.

Asuka came out next and said that she was champion and there was nothing the duo could do. Vince McMahon showed up as a surprise and asked Asuka if she wanted to put her title on the line and she agreed. Before Vince could pick an opponent, Naomi came out and Vince decided she should get the title shot.

Asuka (c) vs Naomi - SmackDown Women's title match

The two started off even, with Naomi getting a little offence before Asuka neutralized her. Naomi kicked her back and tried again, but Asuka caught it and locked her in an ankle lock. Naomi made a relatively easy escape and slammed Asuka down.

Back after the break, Asuka threw Naomi back in the ring. She hit a dropkick to her back and the former champion Naomi rolled out again. The Empress began to push Naomi's face with her boot. She pushed Naomi towards the barricade but Naomi jumped onto the barricade and hit an Enzugiri.

Asuka and Naomi were going counter after counter before Naomi kicked Asuka in the head. Naomi almost landed a moonsault but Asuka lifted her knees and went for the Asuka lock. Asuka managed to lock it in but Naomi escaped. Naomi hit a rear view but it was a near fall.

Naomi went for a springboard splash but Asuka got a codebreaker. Asuka took advantage and locked in the Asuka lock in the middle of the ring and Naomi tapped out.

Result: Asuka def. Naomi to retain the SmackDown Women's title

