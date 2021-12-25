SmackDown Results: Paul Heyman addresses his future in WWE; Big upset in No.1 Contender's match

The Christmas Special episode of SmackDown kicked off with a special interview from Paul Heyman who said that last week Roman Reigns fired him for telling the truth and that all he was doing was trying to protect The Tribal Chief and his title from Brock Lesnar.

Heyman said that all his belongings were tossed out of the locker room and he had nothing. Paul Heyman could go and start fresh in NXT by representing some new talent but he said he felt that it was time for him to retire after being publicly humiliated by Roman.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Toni Storm - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Toni Storm got an early near fall off a crossbody before getting a big dropkick in. Charlotte Flair left the ring to regroup and came back to miss a big boot before taking one more crossbody.

Flair finally connected with the big boot and sent Storm out of the ring before we headed for a break on SmackDown. Back to the match, Charlotte was unloading on Toni in the ring and taunted her before taking a snap suplex.

Storm took the moonsault before Flair got two near falls. Toni Storm countered the Natural Selection before The Queen locked in the Figure Eight. Toni broke the hold before taking the boot to the face.

Outside the ring, Toni sent Charlotte into the ring post before the latter nearly rolled her up in the ring using the ropes. They traded pins before Charlotte walked away with the win.

Result: Charlotte def. Toni Storm to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Grade: B

The New Day were backstage with Drew McIntyre and they were set to team up against Madcap Moss and The Usos later in the night in the Christmas-themed streetfight.

Boogs and Nakamura were out next on SmackDown to watch the following match.

