WWE SmackDown Results, December 4th 2018, Latest SmackDown Live winners and video highlights

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.76K // 05 Dec 2018, 08:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Smackdown kicked off with the contract signing for the 3-Woman TLC match. Becky, Charlotte, and Asuka were all in the ring as Paige conducted the signing. Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille made their entrance before Paige set up a match between her former teammates and the team of Asuka and Charlotte.

Charlotte & Asuka vs. Sonya DeVille & Mandy Rose

Asuka & DeVille kicked off the match and the Empress was in control early on but Rose and DeVille hit a big double team move after making the tag. Charlotte came in with the tag and sent the other team running outside before hitting a dive on both of them.

Asuka was legal when we returned from commercials and Rose was in control before Asuka reversed a bearhug and made the tag. Charlotte cleaned house yet again and hit a spear on Sonya before sending Mandy through the ropes. Charlotte hit Asuka and Asuka retaliated with a knee to the head of Flair allowing Sonya to get the three count.

Result: Sonya DeVille & Mandy Rose def. Charlotte & Asuka

Xavier Woods vs. Cesaro vs Jey Uso

Cesaro was sent out of the ring early on and he happily stayed out while Xavier Woods and Jey Uso went at it. They acknowledged each other and gave each other a high-five before attacking The Swiss Cyborg.

Advertisement

Woods took out Uso with a tornado DDT from the apron to the outside and returned to the ring to get a near fall on Cesaro. Uso hit the splash but Cesaro had his knees up in time. Woods hit the elbow drop but Uso broke the following pin. Cesaro picked up both competitors before Uso came in with a superkick and go the three-count.

Result: Jey Uso def. Cesaro & Xavier Woods

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement