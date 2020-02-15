WWE SmackDown Results February 14th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

What a night!

SmackDown kicked off with A Moment of Bliss with Carmella as the guest for the night. 'Mella vowed to become a two-time champ tonight. Bayley interrupted the segment and got into an argument with Carmella before they headed to the ring to kick off the match.

Bayley (c) vs. Carmella - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Bayley won the match but was taken out

The challenger was dominating early on but Bayley dropped Carmella on the announce tables and slowed her down. Bayley hit her finisher Bayley to Belly Suplex but Carmella got the shoulder up in time.

'Mella hit a Rana from the corner for a near fall before Bayley dodged a Superkick but was caught in the Code of Silence. The champ got out and used the ropes to make a dirty pin for the win.

Result: Bayley def. Carmella to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley attacked Carmella after the match and Naomi came out to assist 'Mella as they sent the champ outside.

Match rating: A

We learned that Baron Corbin was fined and suspended for the night after his shenanigans with the crowd last week.

Backstage, Bayley was livid after being driven out of the ring and said she was ready to face anyone at Super Showdown.

Meanwhile, Otis was getting ready for his date.

Sheamus vs. Apollo Crews & Shorty G

S heamus has been on a roll since his return

Shorty was getting a beating from Sheamus in the ring before Apollo came in and hit a moon sault off the apron. Sheamus hit a Brogue kick on Shorty G and another on Apollo in the ring for an easy win.

Result: Sheamus def. Apollo Crews & Shorty G

Match rating: C

Backstage, Carmella demanded a rematch from WWE while Mandy reached the restaurant for the date.

