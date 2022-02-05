SmackDown Results: Goldberg returns; Ronda Rousey makes WrestleMania decision

Paul Heyman was out on SmackDown after Royal Rumble with Roman Reigns and The Usos and said that none of what happened before with Brock Lesnar and Roman was planned.

He said that he genuinely made a mistake by not trusting in The Tribal Chief's abilities before and that he deserved the attack from Reigns.

Heyman said that he had no choice but to help Brock enter the Title match scene after Roman had to take a break due to catching COVID-19. He added that right before the WWE Title match at Rumble, Reigns offered him his position back, and in return, he would have to betray Brock Lesnar. Paul took the offer and once again he was on Roman's side.

After Heyman was done with his explanation, Goldberg's music hit and he came into the ring to say that he acknowledged Roman Reigns...as his next victim!

Goldberg challenged Roman to a Title match at Elimination Chamber before SmackDown continued.

WWE SmackDown Results (February 4th, 2022): Ricochet vs. Ridge Holland

Holland had the early advantage and sent Ricochet into the corner after hitting a big bodyslam. Holland was outside the ring and countered a baseball slide from the former US Champion before sending him into the apron.

Outside the ring, Sheamus and Cesaro got into an argument and the distraction helped Ricochet to pick up a quick win inside the ring.

Result: Ricochet def. Ridge Holland

Grade: C

WWE SmackDown Results (February 4th, 2022): Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Ricochet & Cesaro

Sheamus and Cesaro were in the ring when we returned from commercials and Holland tagged in early before he was sent into the corner and tagged the Celtic Warrior back in. Ricochet came in and took out Sheamus before trying to lift him but the latter countered it.

Cesaro came back in before Ricochet missed a dive to the outside and was sent into the apron by Holland. Ridge tagged back in and hit a big move on Cesaro after Sheamus set him up for the win.

Result: Sheamus & Ridge Holland def. Ricochet & Cesaro

Grade: B

