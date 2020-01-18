WWE SmackDown Results January 17th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 18, 2020

Jan 18, 2020 IST SHARE

We had a legendary return tonight

Kane kicked off SmackDown live and started talking about Royal Rumble and how much it means to him. Bray Wyatt interrupted him and showed us that Ramblin' Rabbit was recovering, before showing up in the ring as The Fiend. Kane asked what took him so long before Daniel Bryan attacked The Fiend, as it turned out that Kane and Bryan were working together.

The Fiend escaped but Bryan stole some of his dreadlocks. Backstage, Bryan challenged him to a Strap match at Royale Rumble so Wyatt couldn't run away.

Segment rating: A

John Morrison vs. Big E

What a match to kick things off with!

After being gone for nearly a decade, Morrison was introduced as the Prince of Parkour. Morrison had the upper hand early on as he hit a huge kick and sent Big E outside.

Kingston got involved and sent the Miz into the stairs when Morrison hit him with a huge dive. Morrison hit the Starship Pain for the win.

Result: John Morrison def. Big E

Advertisement

Match rating: B

Rate this match here.

The Usos vs. The Revival

A great return match from the Usos

The Usos were well in control as the match started, with Scott Dawson in all sorts of trouble. Jey Uso got the tag and things changed up again. Jimmy Uso hit a Samoan Drop and then a crossbody for a near-fall.

The Usos hit the tandem Superkicks and took down Dawson with a suicide dive on the outside before hitting the splash in the ring for the win.

Result: The Usos def. The Revival

Match rating: B

Rate this match here.

The Revival were being interviewed backstage when Lacey Evans was found brawling with Bayley and Sasha Banks. Sasha was injured and Bayley promised to get revenge on 'GI Jane' before it was announced that Bayley had to face Lacey in place of Sasha.

Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille were backstage and Sonya asked Mandy if Otis would be there for her match late. Mandy looked confused but then Sonya explained to her that Otis would do anything she said.

1 / 3 NEXT