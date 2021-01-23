SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns destroyed; Top Champion pinned

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown with Paul Heyman and said that we were not going to see Kevin Owens tonight because Roman said so. He said that Adam Pearce's plan was great but unlike him, Roman never missed an appearance even though he may have had injuries.

Adam Pearce came out and said that the situation was getting 'out of control'. Roman was not happy that Adam was giving opportunities to Kevin Owens before Paul Heyman threatened the WWE Official into agreeing to a match with him! Adam accepted the offer and Roman left after telling him that he was going to get his 'a** kicked by the end of the night'.

Sami Zayn handcuffed himself to the barricades as a form of protest before we headed for an ad break on SmackDown.

Back to to the show, Sami was still yelling about the injustices against him when Asuka and Charlotte made their entrances.

Asuka & Charlotte vs. the Riott Squad on SmackDown

Charlotte and Riott kicked us off and Flair had control early on before Asuka was tagged in. Charlotte attacked Billie Kay from the apron before Liv came to the rescue and took her out.

After a break on SmackDown, Liv was tagged in and the Riott Squad managed to take down Charlotte in their corner before Flair came back with chops and tagged Asuka. Asuka was trying to roll Riott up before Ruby rolled her up for a near fall.

Asuka hit the codebreaker and Charlotte tagged in to hit the Natural Selection for the win.

Result: Asuka & Charlotte def. the Riott Squad

Match rating: C

Backstage on SmackDown, the Riott Squad was not happy with Billie Kay but she arranged for them to be in the women's Royal Rumble. Despite that, she got kicked out of the Squad.