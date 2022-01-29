SmackDown Results: Top star returns to the blue brand; WWE official announces last-minute Royal Rumble entry

Charlotte Flair kicked off SmackDown and said that she was going to win the Royal Rumble tomorrow. She said she would choose her challenger for WrestleMania and not the other way around before Shayna Baszler made her return to the blue brand.

Baszler said that if it came down to the two of them tomorrow, Flair might be too injured to compete at WrestleMania. Aliyah came out next and said that she was optimistic about her chances at the Rumble. Natalya interrupted Aliyah and called her lucky because her record was a fluke.

Shotzi came out next and joined them in the ring before Sasha Banks followed her out. Banks slapped Flair in the face and walked off before a brawl broke out in the ring.

Baszler took out Shotzi and Aliyah wiped out Natalya before The Queen of Spades was sent outside by Aliyah. Flair took her out with a big boot before Banks caught The Queen from behind and sent her over the ropes.

Ridge Holland and his nose were ready to face Ricochet after Sheamus handed him what looked like his old mask from when he had his own broken nose. Before the match started, Ricochet declared his entry into the Royal Rumble.

WWE SmackDown Results (28th January 2022): Ricochet & Cesaro vs. Sheamus & Ridge Holland

Holland got a gift from Sheamus after suffering a broken nose as WWE Day 1

Cesaro and Sheamus kicked off the match and they traded holds early on before the latter rolled out of the ring. Back in the ring, Sheamus was taken down with a clothesline before Ricochet came in followed by Ridge Holland.

Holland was sent outside for a big springboard move before we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, Holland took control of the match and locked in a submission hold but Ricochet broke out and the tags were made.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das