SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns gets a big surprise; Top Champion from IMPACT Wrestling announced for Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown after a week of absence and said that a lot went wrong in WWE in just that one week. Reigns said that he had been doing a lot of thinking while he was in isolation and he did not want to see either Brock Lesnar or Paul Heyman anytime soon.

Roman was interrupted by Brock and Heyman right away and Lesnar got in his face and asked for his acknowledgment as the WWE Champion before challenging him to a Title vs. Title match.

Roman said that it may be a good idea but he didn't want to because Brock works with 'trash' like Paul Heyman.

Heyman said that he worshipped the Tribal Chief before Roman betrayed him. Brock told Paul to shut up. Roman tried to defend Paul but Brock snapped at him as well before Heyman told Brock not to talk to Reigns like that.

Brock once again told Heyman to shut up but Roman laid Lesnar out with a Superman Punch and walked out of the ring.

Sami Zayn was backstage and ran into Johnny Knoxville who was there to talk to management. Zayn told him that he wasn't qualified to join the Rumble and asked him to stay out of everyone's way.

Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn on SmackDown

Sami was tossed across the ring right off the bat and Boogs deadlifted him before tossing him and Sami rolled out of the ring. After a break on SmackDown, Zayn tried to get some moves in but took an axhandle from the middle rope.

Boogs hit a suplex and sent Sami outside once more where Zayn taunted Nakamura and they got in each others face before Sami went back to the ring. Boogs used the distraction to hit a small package and pick up the win.

Result: Rick Boogs def. Sami Zayn

After the match, Sami was trying to argue with the ref about the loss but Johnny Knoxville came in and tossed him out of the ring, proving that he was ready for the Royal Rumble.

