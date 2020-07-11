WWE SmackDown Results July 10th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Friday Night SmackDown

A great title match ended in disaster for the champs while Jeff Hardy and Sheamus are ready for a brawl at Extreme Rules

We got a recap of Wyatt vs. Strowman's last title match and a one of a kind karaoke segment on SmackDown.

Not a great night for the New Day

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Miz TV and the guest for tonight was Jeff Hardy. Miz and Morrison argued a bit with the guest about which clip of Hardy's to show before showing a promo of Hardy and Sheamus' feud. The Miz revealed that Jeff is his daughter Monroe's favourite Superstar.

Hardy mentioned that he wanted to finally defeat Sheamus and put all this in the past before Miz and Morrison proposed a Bar Fight at the upcoming Extreme Rules and the hosts were excited when Jeff signed off on it. After the segment was done, Jeff asked which one of them would like to face him in the ring before attacking both hosts.

Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

A great match to kick off SmackDown

We returned to SmackDown to see Miz and Hardy in the ring and Miz took control early by dropping Jeff on the apron. Hardy went for the Swanton off a springboard kick but Morrison dragged Miz out of the ring. But both men were taken out by Hardy as we went into a commercial.

We returned after a break to see Morrison interfere behind the referee's back as Miz took control again on SmackDown. Miz hit the 'It' kicks in the ring and got a near fall before Jeff hit the Jawbreaker and then the inverted atomic drop.

Miz countered the Twist of Fate but missed the Skull Crushing Finale. Jeff went up top but Sheamus appeared on the Titantron to run a distraction. Hardy shrugged it off and got the rollup pin to get the win on SmackDown.

Result: Jeff Hardy def. The Miz

Match rating: B+

Backstage on SmackDown, Cesaro and Nakamura said in an interview that they didn't need flashy gimmicks to beat the New Day for the SmackDown tag titles.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were out next and were attacked by Nikki Cross before we headed for another break on SmackDown.

